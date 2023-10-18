The Boy and the Heron: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Miyazaki movie

Ten years after the release of his last movie and what many believed was his retirement, Hayao Miyazaki returns with a brand-new animated movie, The Boy and the Heron, which is sure to get not only Studio Ghibli fans excited, but movie fans all over the world.

Miyazaki is a filmmaking legend as one of the co-founders of the Japanese animation company, Studio Ghibli, which has become beloved for its gorgeous animation style and fantastical stories. The studio's movies have also received critical acclaim and awards, as Miyazaki won a Best Animated Feature Oscar for his movie Spirited Away and was nominated for two more, Howl's Moving Castle and The Wind Rises.

All that said, the premiere of a new Miyazaki movie is quite the event in the realm of 2023 new movies. So here is everything that you need to know about The Boy and the Heron.

The Boy and the Heron comes to US and UK audiences in December, specifically December 8 in the US and December 26 in the UK. There should be screening options to see The Boy and the Heron in both its native Japanese with subtitles and with English dubbing at those times.

The movie looks like it may be released in select US markets a bit earlier on November 22, though where and at how many theaters is TBD.

The Boy and the Heron cast

There are two casts for The Boy and the Heron, the cast of Japanese voice actors and English-language stars that are lending their voices to the Miyazaki movies. Some of the noteworthy stars that are set for the English-language version include Christian Bale, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattison and Mark Hammil.

Here is the complete list of actors providing their voices for The Boy and the Heron, both the English and Japanese-language versions:

Luca Padovan/Soma Santoki as Mahito Maki

Christian Bale/Takuya Kimura as Shoichi Maki

Gemma Chan/Yoshino Kimura as Natsuko

Robert Pattison/Masaki Suda as The Gray Heron

Mark Hamill/Shohei Hino as Granduncle

Florence Pugh/Ko Shibasaki as Kiriko

Willem Dafoe/Karou Kobayashi as Nobel Pelican

Karen Fukuhara/Aimyon as Lady Himi

Dave Bautista/Jun Kunimura as The Parakeet King

Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori and Dan Stevens as the Parakeets

The Boy and the Heron plot

Hayao Miyazaki is also credited as the screenwriter for The Boy and the Heron. Here is the synopsis:

"A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

The Boy and the Heron trailer

Here is the first teaser/trailer featuring the Japanese voice cast and English subtitles:

Hayao Miyazaki movies

The Boy and the Heron marks Miyazaki's 13th feature animated movie. Here is his full list of previous movies:

Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Conan the Future Boy: The Big Giant Robot's Resurrection (1984)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Spirited Away (2001)

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo (2008)

The Wind Rises (2013)