What is Florence Pugh famous for? Where can I watch Florence Pugh on screen?

Florence Pugh has become a household name since she started acting back in 2014, but it is her current movie, Don't Worry Darling, which has really got everyone talking.

Starring alongside British actor Harry Styles, Florence plays Alice Chambers in the psychological thriller. But what other films has Florence appeared in, and what is she famous for?

Here is everything you need to know about Florence's career before she landed her role in Don't Worry Darling...

What is Florence Pugh famous for?

Florence Pugh is an English actress who went to school in Oxford after spending her early childhood growing up in Spain.

While Florence might now be a household name thanks to her roles in some of the biggest movies in recent years, she first made her acting debut in 2014 in the drama film The Falling.

The Falling is a movie about an English girls' school set in 1969, and Florence appeared alongside Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams. Amazingly, she landed the role after she responded to an open casting call at her mom’s suggestion, even sending in a video audition, recorded on her phone.

Florence Pugh stars alongside Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling. (Image credit: New Line Cinema)

What movies is Florence Pugh in?

After her screen debut in The Falling, Florence went on to appear in Lady Macbeth as Katherine Lester in 2016.

In 2018 Florence had a bumper year of releases with The Commuter, Outlaw King and Malevolent all earning her praise from critics.

Florence became an international name by 2019 after appearing in the biographical sports film Fighting with My Family, as well as playing a despondent American woman in the horror film Midsommar, and most famously playing Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the beloved classic Little Women, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Florence Pugh stars in Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

2001 Florence starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in Marvel movie Black Widow, and in 2022 she starred in Don't Worry Darling as well as The Wonder.

But it isn't just film critics who speak highly of the star. Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson said of her co-star: "What was really noticeable to me about Florence, and why I think she represents her generation in such an iconic way, is that she really is in her own skin. She’s incredibly grounded, but she’s also just so self-assured," she told Harpers Bazaar.

"I was not self-possessed in that same way when I was in my early to mid-20s. I still was growing up in the industry at that time when you had to be really pandering in order to be accepted. And she doesn’t have any of that at all. She’s unapologetically herself. There’s reliability to her.”

What TV shows has Florence Pugh been in?

The first TV show that Florence appeared in was Marcella, where she played Cara Thomas for three episodes in 2016.

In 2018 Florence appeared in King Lear and The Little Drummer Girl the latter of which earned her a nomination for the BAFTA Rising Star Award that same year. The Little Drummer Girl is a gripping adaptation of a John Le Carré spy novel set in the 1970s. Florence plays the role of Charlie Ross, a talented actress who is inducted into a murky world of espionage. Speaking of landing the role, Florence told us at the time: "I was hooked on The Night Manager (another John Le Carré adaptation) when it was on, so I was desperate to do this. I was worried they’d want a big name to play Charlie, so I was absolutely over the moon when I got the role."

Since then Florence has appeared in Hawkeye on Disney Plus where she played Yelena Belova, and then most recently in 2022, she appeared in season 7 of the reality TV show Running Wild with Bear Grylls, where she was taken on a challenging adventure in the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica.

Where can I watch Don't Worry Darling?

Don’t Worry Darling is out now in the UK and US. Check out our Don't Worry Darling review.