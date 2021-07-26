'Hawkeye' on Disney Plus — Release date, cast, and everything you need to know

Who will come first, Hawkeye or Ms. Marvel? Both of the Phase 4 series have a "late 2021" release date chilling on the calendar, but Disney has kept actual details on the "when" close to the vest. All the same, Hawkeye looms! Here's everything we know about the series so far.

What's 'Hawkeye' About?

Clint Barton might be the only Hawkeye fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have met so far, but he's not the only one to take on the mantle. In Hawkeye, Kate Bishop will be entering the scene as the MCU inches closer and closer to the Young Avengers (while a separate conversation, you should most definitely be paying attention to characters like WandaVision's Billy and Tommy, and Loki's Kid Loki.) Rather than focus entirely on Clint, the new Disney+ series will act as an origin story for Kate as she picks up the bow and learns from her haphazard mentor.

While official synopsis details aren't yet readily available, the snippets that we do know smack heavily of the Matt Fraction & David Aja Hawkeye run. Kate's introduction coupled with the involvement of Lucky the Pizza Dog sing of some good ol' tired and cranky Clint Barton.

When will 'Hawkeye' premiere?

"Late 2021" is still the official word on the Hawkeye premiere. Thanks to COVID knocking the MCU's schedule around for over a year, the series release has been largely up in the air. Black Widow had to drop first due to Yelena Belova's involvement in the show. Now that it has, MCU fans can likely expect news on an official release date soon.

Who's in the cast of 'Hawkeye'?

Disney tried real hard to hide the fact that Hailee Steinfeld would be taking on the role of Kate. Even after set photos leaked showing the actress in her full Hawkeye costume, The Mouse™ tried to deny the casting. Knowing that they'd basically been caught in the act, the studio waited a couple days and ultimately dropped a whole host of casting news. Here's what the current cast list looks like.

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop

A Very Good Boy as Lucky the Pizza Dog

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop (Kate's momma)

Fra Fee as Kazimierz Kazimierczak (aka Kazi aka Clown)

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman)

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez (aka Echo)

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez (Maya's dad)

Disney is known for dropping a few surprises in their television offerings. As of right now we know that Vincent D'Onofrio is heavily rumored to reprise his role as Kingpin — noteworthy due to the fact that Disney has mostly ignored the existence of the Defenders and adjacent characters despite their technical inclusion in the MCU proper.

Though nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it seems likely that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (aka Madame Hydra) will be returning. We'll keep the "why" out of this post until folks have had more of a chance to see the events of Black Widow unfold, but expect to see Julia Louis-Dreyfus pop up here and there.

Does 'Hawkeye' have a trailer?

While folks expected to see something drop out of Comic-Con at home, the Disney+ team is still keeping its secrets on this one. But don't worry, that doesn't spell trouble for the archers. Black Widow has some key details for the series, so the plan was likely always to wait a month or two after the assassin had her final hurrah. Given that Black Widow will now be headed to home video earlier than expected, it's likely a trailer drop is in our near(ish) future.