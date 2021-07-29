‘Hawkeye’ to premiere on Disney Plus Nov. 24

Hawkeye is the next live-action MCU TV show that looks to hit a bullseye on Disney Plus, and we now know when exactly that will be. In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive it was announced that Hawkeye will premiere on Disney Plus come Nov. 24; the first official image from the show, featuring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, was also featured. Marvel tweeted the news as well.

Hawkeye stars Renner as the titular Avenger as he takes the talented young archer, Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), under his wing. Joining the duo in the series will be Vera Farmiga, Brian d’Arcy James, Zahn McClarnon, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, Fra Free and the breakout star from Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

As we head into Phase 4 of the MCU, practically all of the remaining original Avengers are passing the torch, as Steinfeld’s Bishop is expected to take on the Hawkeye mantle in future installments.

The Marvel Disney Plus Originals are huge success so far. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki have been hits among fans, critics and Emmys. They have also helped lay the groundwork for what is to come in the MCU (hello multiverse).

Things certainly aren’t slowing down either. What If… is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 11, then Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters in September, The Eternals in early November, Hawkeye for your Thanksgiving viewing and 2021 is expected to conclude with Spider-Man: No Way Home. After being forced to take a year off in 2020, Marvel is back with a vengeance in 2021.

Hawkeye will premiere on Nov. 24, with new episodes following each Wednesday, exclusively on Disney Plus.

