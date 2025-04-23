Andor season 2 episode 1 gets special airing on ABC tonight, April 23

Watch the return of the highly acclaimed Star Wars series Andor, even if you don’t have a Disney Plus subscription.

Diego Luna flying a Tie Fighter in Andor
Diego Luna in Andor (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 are now streaming on Disney Plus, but even those without a Disney Plus subscription can get a sampling of the new season of the acclaimed Star Wars show as the Andor season 2 episode 1 is airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 23, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Andor premiered on Disney Plus back in the fall of 2022, centered on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as it reveals how he became the Rebel hero that we see in the Star Wars movie Rogue One. The first season remains one of the most acclaimed projects in the Star Wars universe, as it earned eight Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. That, coupled with the fact that Andor season 2 is the final season of the series, makes it one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year.

As for what fans can expect in Andor season 2 episode 1, it is titled “One Year Later” and, as suggested, picks up with Andor and other main characters a year after the events of the first season. Here is the official synopsis: “An undercover mission. A sanctuary threatened. A Chandrilan wedding. A chilling Imperial plan.”

In order to watch Andor season 2 episode 1 on ABC you must have one of the following TV setups: a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries ABC (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV).

The airing of the Andor season 2 premiere caps a big night on ABC. Things start off at 8 pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes of The Conners season 7, which serve as the sitcom’s series finale. After that, at 9:01 pm ET/PT, the final of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 is going to air.

This is not the first time that ABC has aired episodes of Andor. The network previously showed the first two episodes of the series around Thanksgiving 2022. ABC has also had special showings of other streaming original series from Hulu, including Only Murders in the Building and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

However, unlike the latter two, there is no expectation at this time that more episodes of Andor season 2 are going to be shown on ABC. So if you want to keep up with the latest episodes, a Disney Plus subscription is going to be necessary.

