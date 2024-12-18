Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3: release date, contestants and everything we know about the game show

Celebrities, they’re just like us, eager to prove their knowledge on Jeopardy! Well, a new bunch of well-known celebs are going to get the chance to do just that (while winning some money for charities) with Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3.

This has been one of the expansions that Jeopardy! has pursued in recent years, becoming an annual primetime special (separate from the daily Jeopardy! episodes that will air as normal during this tournament). It joins other Jeopardy! specials like Jeopardy! Masters and Pop Culture Jeopardy!.

When is Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 getting underway and who is going to be among the field of contestants. Read on for everything you need to know.

The latest season of Celebrity Jeopardy! premieres on Wednesday, January 8, at 9 pm ET/PT.

It joins Abbott Elementary season 4, the new ABC sitcom Shifting Gears and What Would You Do? on the network’s Wednesday night lineup.

In order to watch Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 live, you must have access to your local ABC station, whether that’s through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). You can also stream the show on-demand the Thursday after new episodes on Hulu (which also has the first two seasons of Celebrity Jeopardy!)

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 contestants

Who will be showcasing their knowledge on Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3? According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, this year’s field features:

Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher)

Blake Anderson (Workaholics)

W. Kamu Bell (comedian)

Corbin Blue (High School Musical)

Rachel Brosnahan (Superman)

Yvette Nicole Brown (Community)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Margaret Cho (comedian)

Sherry Cola (Joy Ride)

Neil deGrasse Tyson (scientist)

Chris Distefano (comedian)

Omar J. Dorsey (Bookie)

Susie Esman (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Fortune Feimster (comedian)

David Friedberg (businessman and podcaster)

Seth Green (Family Guy)

Max Greenfield (New Girl)

Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Mina Kimes (sports reporter)

Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy)

Natalie Morales (My Dead Friend Zoe)

Ana Navarro (The View)

Melissa Peterman (Happy’s Place)

Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash)

Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This)

Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show)

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 host

Ken Jennings has become the main man behind the lectern for Jeopardy!, and that will be the case again for Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3.

Widely considered the greatest Jeopardy! player of all time, Jennings officially took over the reins as Jeopardy! host in 2022, first part-time with Mayim Bialik from the late Alex Trebek. But as of 2023 he has taken over as the solo host for both the daily Jeopardy! games and primetime specials like Celebrity Jeopardy!

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 format

At this time, we’re not aware of any notable changes to the format for Celebrity Jeopardy!, so we expect that it’ll look much like last season.

As a refresher, three players will compete, buzzing in to answer clues in the form of the question, trying to rack up the most money/points, with whoever has that at the end of the game being the winner. However, there were some tweaks to the format for Celebrity Jeopardy!

Instead of the traditional two rounds of Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, Celebrity Jeopardy! had three rounds. The values are also different than traditional Jeopardy! rounds: in round 1 questions are worth 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500 points; in round 2 those are doubled to 200, 400, 600, 800 and 1000; and in round 3 it rises to 300, 600, 900, 1200 and 1500.

When it comes to Daily Double questions, the first two rounds have the normal number of Daily Doubles associated with them (round 1 has one, round 2 has two), but there are then three daily doubles in round 3.

Final Jeopardy is the same as the normal game, with all contestants answering a question, wagering some amount of what they have earned over the previous two rounds.

The hour-long Celebrity Jeopardy! episodes consist of one game.

If there are any changes to the format, we’ll update the post as we become aware of them.

Celebrity Jeopardy! winners

Here are the previous winners of Celebrity Jeopardy! that this new group of contestants will be hoping to join: