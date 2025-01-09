Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket: who’s advancing in the primetime tournament
27 celebrities are taking part in Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3, keep track of who’s winning right here.
It’s time once again for celebrities to show off their knowledge with Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3. The special primetime edition of the classic game show returns with 27 new celebrities who will be competing for charity, as well as bragging rights for how much trivia knowledge they know.
Ken Jennings hosts episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, with episodes then becoming available to stream on Hulu the day after they air. However, if you miss a week or just want to see the big picture of who’s advancing in the tournament, we’re keeping track of the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket.
There will be nine quarterfinal matches, from which nine celebrity contestants will move on to compete in the three semifinals, all to determine the final three that will square off in the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 finals. Stay up to date with the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 winners directly below.
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 1
- Max Greenfield
- Camilla Luddington
- W. Kamau Bell (winner)
Can you correctly get the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from the first quarterfinals?
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 2
- Melissa Peterman
- Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Jackie Tohn
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 3
- Rachel Brosnahan
- Margaret Cho
- Seth Green
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 4
- Roy Wood Jr.
- Brian Jordan Alvarez
- Phoebe Robinson
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 5
- Chris Distefano
- Natalie Morales
- Corbin Bleu
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 6
- Susie Essman
- Blake Anderson
- Robin Thede
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 7
- Ana Navarro
- Dave Friedberg
- Yvette Nicole Brown
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 8
- Sean Gunn
- D’Arcy Carden
- Sherry Cola
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 9
- Omar J. Dorsey
- Mina Kimes
- Fortune Feimster
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 semifinals
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 semifinals 1
- W. Kamau Bell
- TBD
- TBD
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 semifinals 2
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 semifinals 3
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
