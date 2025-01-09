Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket: who’s advancing in the primetime tournament

It’s time once again for celebrities to show off their knowledge with Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3. The special primetime edition of the classic game show returns with 27 new celebrities who will be competing for charity, as well as bragging rights for how much trivia knowledge they know.

Ken Jennings hosts episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, with episodes then becoming available to stream on Hulu the day after they air. However, if you miss a week or just want to see the big picture of who’s advancing in the tournament, we’re keeping track of the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket.

There will be nine quarterfinal matches, from which nine celebrity contestants will move on to compete in the three semifinals, all to determine the final three that will square off in the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 finals. Stay up to date with the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 winners directly below.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 1

Max Greenfield, Camilla Luddington and W. Kamau Bell on Celebrity Jeopardy! (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Max Greenfield

Camilla Luddington

W. Kamau Bell (winner)

Can you correctly get the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from the first quarterfinals?

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 2

Melissa Peterman

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Jackie Tohn

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 3

Rachel Brosnahan

Margaret Cho

Seth Green

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 4

Roy Wood Jr.

Brian Jordan Alvarez

Phoebe Robinson

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 5

Chris Distefano

Natalie Morales

Corbin Bleu

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 6

Susie Essman

Blake Anderson

Robin Thede

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 7

Ana Navarro

Dave Friedberg

Yvette Nicole Brown

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 8

Sean Gunn

D’Arcy Carden

Sherry Cola

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals 9

Omar J. Dorsey

Mina Kimes

Fortune Feimster

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 semifinals

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 semifinals 1

W. Kamau Bell

TBD

TBD

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 semifinals 2

TBD

TBD

TBD

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 semifinals 3

TBD

TBD

TBD