The Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 final aired on ABC on April 23, with W. Kamu Bell, Robin Thede and David Friedberg competing for the championship title. Did it all come down to Final Jeopardy?

Many Jeopardy! fans like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do. But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from April 23. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

Before we reveal the Final Jeopardy category and prompt, here's a quick recap of where the game stood entering Final Jeopardy. This was a very competitive game, with Bell and Thede only separated by $1,900 ($13,600 for Bell, $15,500 for Thede), while Friedberg, after suffering some tough breaks with Daily Doubles, ended Triple Jeopardy with $5,100, but could still be a factor. So it did indeed all come down to Final Jeopardy, which had the category "In Memoriam 2024."

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on April 23?

In the category of "In Memoriam 2024", here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “This comedy legend always credited his wife ginne for what is still called one of the greatest finales in TV history.”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on April 23?

And the answer is…

Who is Bob Newhart?

Friedberg was not able to come up with a guess, dropping him to $1,399. Thede was also incorrect, instead guessing Norman Lear (who to her credit did pass away just a few weeks shy of 2024), and with her wager was dropped down to $3,799. But Bell did know it was Bob Newhart, and after betting everything but a dollar he becomes the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 champion with $27,199, winning $1 million for this charity, Donors Choose. Friedberg and Thede, meanwhile, won $175,000 each for their charities, The Human Society and Women in Film.

All episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 are streaming on-demand on Hulu. Check out how the tournament played out with our look at the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket.