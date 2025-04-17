Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 rolled along with its final semifinal game on April 16. Playing in this game for a spot in the Celebrity Jeopardy! finals were sports analyst Mina Kimes, actor Sean Gunn and entrepreneur and podcaster David Friedberg.

Many Jeopardy! fans like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do. But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from April 16. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

We'll get to the Final Jeopardy category and clue below, but first here's a quick recap at where the game stood entering Final Jeopardy. After Kimes took a early lead in the first two rounds, Gunn and Friedberg made it a game with an entertaining Triple Jeopardy. At the end of the proceedings, Gunn led at $22,000, Kimes was in second at $17,000 and Friedberg was lurking in third at $8,700. So it all came down to Final Jeopardy, where the category was "Film Festivals."

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on April 16?

In the category of "Film Festivals", here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “Called the premiere movie industry event for the Balkans, this festival began 30 years ago while the city was under siege.”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

Jeopardy! Think Music 2008-present and Celebrity Jeopardy! Think Music 2022-present - YouTube Watch On

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on April 16?

And the answer is…

What is the Sarajevo Film Festival?

With a last second change of his answer, David Friedberg was the only contestant to get it right and managed to pull of the late comeback and earn the final spot in the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 final. Kimes and Gunn, for their efforts, earned $50,000 to their charities, Selah Neighborhood Homeless Coalition and Women for Women International.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 premiere Wednesdays on ABC, then become available to stream on-demand on Hulu every Thursday. Check out how the tournament is playing out with our look at the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket.