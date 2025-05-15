What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy clues on May 14?

Jeopardy! Masters 2025 continues, as the annual Jeopardy! tournament that pits some of the best Jeopardy! players of all time in a weeks long tournament is making its way through the knockout round with its latest episode on Wednesday, May 14.

Featuring the tournament's biggest field ever of nine players, Jeopardy! Masters is once again testing the knowledge of these trivia experts in the classic Jeopardy! style, with one ultimately winning the grand prize of $500,000 and the title of Jeopardy! Master.

But you don't have to be one of the contestants though to have some fun. Racking your brain to come up with the answers at home is a big part of the viewing experience. But if you missed the latest episode Jeopardy! Masters live, we're here to help you play along with the Final Jeopardy category and clue, as well as a quick recap of both games from the episode.

Read on to find out what the Final Jeopardy categories, clues and answers were for the May 14 episode of Jeopardy! Masters.

Jeopardy! Masters May 14 game 1 Final Jeopardy

With the first three spots in the Jeopardy! Masters quarterfinal already locked up by Yogesh Raut, Roger Craig and Isaac Hirsch, it was a battle for the remaining spots in the May 14 episode. The first game of the night featured Victoria Groce, Matt Amodio and Adriana Harmeyer, all of whom earned a single match point in their first game of the tournament and were looking to add to their total to put them in position to advance.

Defending champion Groce jumped into an early lead with the help of true Daily Doubles, building a lead that could not be caught, making it all but a certainty that she would earn the 3 match points to secure her spot in the quarterfinals. But Amodio, at 13,000 points, and Harmeyer, at 6,800, could still earn a spot with a second place finish, meaning there was plenty on the line in Finale Jeopardy. The critical category: 18th Century Science. Here's the clue:

"Naturalist the Count de Buffon mocked N. & S. American animals, like 'this elephant of the new world... the size of a very small mule.'"

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before we reveal the answer, take a few moments to see if you can figure it out…

Jeopardy! Think Music 2008-present and Celebrity Jeopardy! Think Music 2022-present - YouTube Watch On

And the answer is...

What is tapir?

Harmeyer was correct in her guess, and with a wager of 6,500 she jumped ahead of Amodio at 13,300, meaning he had to answer correctly to come in second. And he did, betting 601, which officially gives him the one match point for second place. That means Amodio and Groce are advancing to the quarterfinals, while Harmeyer exits the tournament with a runner-up prize of $15,000.

Jeopardy! Masters May 14 game 2 Final Jeopardy

The second game of the May 14 episode featured Neilesh Vinjamuri, Juveria Zaheer and Brad Rutter all looking for their first match point in Jeopardy! Masters and a chance at advancing to the quarterfinals.

Unfortunately for Vinjamuri, this was a two-person match between Zaheer and Rutter, but Zaheer had the edge heading into Final Jeopardy (thanks to finding and nailing all three Daily Doubles), with 26,800, while Rutter had 15,800. Whoever came out with the win would secure the final spot in the quarterfinals. To figure that out they had to be correct in this Final Jeopardy category: American Composers.

Here's the clue:

"After he died in 1990 at age 90, his ashes were scattered at Tanglewood, where he taught for 25 years and where his music was performed."

Think about it for yourself before find out the answer below…

Jeopardy! Think Music 2008-present and Celebrity Jeopardy! Think Music 2022-present - YouTube Watch On

And the answer is...

Who is Aaron Copland?

No one was able to come up with the right response, with Vanjamuri guessing Leonard Bernstein, Rutter answering Charles Ives and Zaheer guessing Arthur Fiedler. So it would all come down to how much they wagered, and with Zaheer able to only risk 6,000 points because of her lead, that was enough to secure the win, three match points and a spot in the quarterfinals. Vanjamuri and Rutter earn $15,000 each for their time in the tournament.

To catch up with Jeopardy! Masters episodes, you can stream them on-demand on Hulu. Keep up with the complete standings for the tournament with our Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard.