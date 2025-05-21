What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy clues on May 20?

Jeopardy! Masters 2025 continues, though now on Tuesdays. But still, the annual Jeopardy! tournament continues to see some of the best Jeopardy! players of all time go head to head in a primetime tournament.

The May 20 Jeopardy! Masters episode marks the start of the quarterfinals, where the six remining players are once again testing thir knowledge in the classic Jeopardy! style. But only one is ultimately going to win the grand prize of $500,000 and the title of Jeopardy! Master.

But you don't have to be one of the contestants to have some fun. Racking your brain to come up with the answers at home is a big part of the viewing experience. But if you missed the latest episode Jeopardy! Masters live, we're here to help you play along with the Final Jeopardy category and clue, as well as a quick recap of both games from the episode.

Read on to find out what the Final Jeopardy categories, clues and answers were for the May 20 episode of Jeopardy! Masters.

Jeopardy! Masters May 20 game 1 Final Jeopardy

The first quarterfinal matchup featured tournament leader Yogesh Raut, defending champion Victoria Groce and Roger Craig. The top three players got off to a fast start in the first round, but in Double Jeopardy Groce started to separate from the pact. But at 15,800, Groce still needed to be on her toes heading into Final Jeopardy, with Raut within striking distance at 9,000 and Craig lurking with 5,200. The category for Final Jeopardy in this game was "Book Titles." Here's the clueL

"The journey in the title of this 1878 novel is from Paris to 'the vast tract of unenclosed wild' known as Egdon Heath."

Before we reveal the answer, take a few moments to see if you can figure it out…

And the answer is...

What is Return of the Native by Thomas Hardy?

Craig was right, and basically doubled his score, finishing with 10,399 points. So was Raut, but he went conservative with his wager, risking 4,600, which moved him into second place at 13,600, but needing Groce to answer incorrectly to get the win. But she was indeed correct, locking up the win with a final score of 18,001. So Groce gets the first three points of the quarterfinal, Raut gets one match point and Craig ends up with zero.

Jeopardy! Masters May 20 game 2 Final Jeopardy

Game no. 2 on the May 20 episode saw the second group of quarterfinalists play: Juveria Zaheer, Isaac Hirsch and Matt Amodio. It looked like Zaheer was going to run away with this game early, but Amodio found and successfully answered the two Daily Doubles in Double Jeopardy, which made it a game, as Zaheer held the lead at 19,800 heading into Final Jeopardy, with Amodio right behind her though at 18,000; Hirsch was bringing up the trio with 5,000. The Final Jeopardy category to close out the first round of the quartefinals was "Colonial America." Here's the clue:

"This group was first formed in 1770 to defend land grants in New England; later, it would assert independence for its region."

Think about it for yourself before find out the answer below…

And the answer is...

Who are The Green Mountain Boys?

Hirsch incorrectly guessed The Sons of Liberty, but only lost 10 points, dropping him down to 4,990. Amodio came up with the right answer, and took the lead with his 3,000 point wager, bringing him up to 21,000. It all came down to Zaheera, but she also guessed The Sons of Liberty, dropping her to second place with a score or 13,599. So Amodio picks up his first win of the tournament, netting three match points; while Zaheer adds one point to her tournament total; Hirsch scores remains the same with no match points in this game.

To catch up with Jeopardy! Masters episodes, you can stream them on-demand on Hulu. Keep up with the complete standings for the tournament with our Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard.