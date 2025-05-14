American Ninja Warrior season 17: release date and everything we know about the elite sport competition

It's time for another round of elite athletes to compete on the world's toughest courses to see who can win the American Ninja Warrior season 17 crown.

In season 15, 18-year-old Vance Walker took home the big prize, becoming only the third person to win . Walker repeated with a victory in season 16, and he'll be back in season 17 to see if he can get the three-peat, once again facing off with competitors and a new bracket. How that will impact how the tournament shapes up.?

Here's everything we know about American Ninja Warrior season 17.

American Ninja Warrior season 17 premieres Monday, June 2, on NBC. New episodes air every Monday night from 8-10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

If you've cut the cord to cable, you can also watch NBC live through streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.

If you want to watch shows the day after they air, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.

American Ninja Warrior season 17 premise

Here's the premise for American Ninja Warrior season 17 from NBC:

"Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior returns, bringing together the country’s most elite athletes to conquer the world’s most challenging obstacle courses. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are back, along with co-host Zuri Hall, to call the action as the ninjas take on the intense competition. The athletes head to Las Vegas for the qualifiers and semifinals, culminating in the national finals where the fastest ninjas in the country will face a high-stakes course in side-by-side and head-to-head races. In a new bracket-style tournament, one ultimate champion will walk away with the grand prize and the crown of American Ninja Warrior."

American Ninja Warrior season 17 hosts

Comedian Matt Iseman (Clean House) and former pro-football player Akbar Gbajabiamila (Access Hollywood) return for another season, along with co-host Zuri Hall.

Iseman has been with the series for 16 seasons and Gbajabiamila is entering his 13th season. Season 17 marks Hall's seventh year with the show.

American Ninja Warrior season 17 trailer

We don't have a trailer for American Ninja Warrior season 17 just yet, but we'll have it for you right here once it pops up.