American Ninja Warrior season 17: release date and everything we know about the elite sport competition
The new season turns up the heat for ANW competitors.
It's time for another round of elite athletes to compete on the world's toughest courses to see who can win the American Ninja Warrior season 17 crown.
In season 15, 18-year-old Vance Walker took home the big prize, becoming only the third person to win . Walker repeated with a victory in season 16, and he'll be back in season 17 to see if he can get the three-peat, once again facing off with competitors and a new bracket. How that will impact how the tournament shapes up.?
Here's everything we know about American Ninja Warrior season 17.
American Ninja Warrior season 17 release date
American Ninja Warrior season 17 premieres Monday, June 2, on NBC. New episodes air every Monday night from 8-10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
If you've cut the cord to cable, you can also watch NBC live through streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.
If you want to watch shows the day after they air, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.
American Ninja Warrior season 17 premise
Here's the premise for American Ninja Warrior season 17 from NBC:
"Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior returns, bringing together the country’s most elite athletes to conquer the world’s most challenging obstacle courses. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are back, along with co-host Zuri Hall, to call the action as the ninjas take on the intense competition. The athletes head to Las Vegas for the qualifiers and semifinals, culminating in the national finals where the fastest ninjas in the country will face a high-stakes course in side-by-side and head-to-head races. In a new bracket-style tournament, one ultimate champion will walk away with the grand prize and the crown of American Ninja Warrior."
American Ninja Warrior season 17 hosts
Comedian Matt Iseman (Clean House) and former pro-football player Akbar Gbajabiamila (Access Hollywood) return for another season, along with co-host Zuri Hall.
Iseman has been with the series for 16 seasons and Gbajabiamila is entering his 13th season. Season 17 marks Hall's seventh year with the show.
American Ninja Warrior season 17 trailer
We don't have a trailer for American Ninja Warrior season 17 just yet, but we'll have it for you right here once it pops up.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.