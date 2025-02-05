The Amazing Race season 37: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality competition

Who’s ready for another race around the world? For the 37th time, teams of two are going to be travelling across the globe hoping to be the first to cross the finish line and win a $1 million prize in The Amazing Race season 37. But what lie in store this year?

Well, first of all fans are going to be treated to the largest cast in Amazing Race history (14). Meanwhile there are going to be new elements introduced to the game, which is part of the reason that CBS is dubbing The Amazing Race season 37 as the “season of surprises.”

Get all the information you need on the latest season of The Amazing Race directly below.

Things get underway for The Amazing Race season 37 when it premieres on Wednesday, March 5, at 9:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.

As it often does, The Amazing Race is going to share Wednesday nights on CBS with Survivor season 48, with episodes for both shows lasting an hour and a half.

To watch The Amazing Race season 37 live you must have access to your local CBS station. Options for that include a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a subscription to Paramount Plus with Showtime. If you’re OK catching up with the show on-demand, all episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 will stream on-demand on Paramount Plus (for all subscribers) the day after they debut on CBS.

The Amazing Race season 37 cast

As mentioned, with 14 teams participating, this is the largest slate of teams for The Amazing Race in the show’s history. Here’s a quick rundown of the teams:

Alyssa Borden & Josiah Borden — married nurse anesthetists from Philadelphia

— married nurse anesthetists from Philadelphia Bernie Gutierrez & Carrigain Scadden — friends from Dallas and Denver

— friends from Dallas and Denver Brett Hamby & Mark Romain — married performers from Las Vegas

— married performers from Las Vegas Carson McCalley & Jack Dodge — best friends and gamers from Brooklyn, N.Y.

— best friends and gamers from Brooklyn, N.Y. Courtney Ramsey & Jasmin Carey — dating nurses from Leland, N.C.

— dating nurses from Leland, N.C. Ernest Cato & Bridget Cato — father and daughter from Chicago and Sommerville, Mass.

— father and daughter from Chicago and Sommerville, Mass. Han Nguyen & Holden Nguyen — siblings from Los Gatos, Calif.

— siblings from Los Gatos, Calif. Jackye Clayton & Lauren McKinney — sisters from Waco, Texas

— sisters from Waco, Texas Jonathan Towns & Ana Towns — married parents from Pomona, Calif.

— married parents from Pomona, Calif. Mark Crawford & Larry Graham — best friends from Watertown and Bartlett, Tenn.

— best friends from Watertown and Bartlett, Tenn. Melinda Papadeas & Erika Papadeas — mother and daughter from Chandler, Ariz., and Englewood, Colo.

— mother and daughter from Chandler, Ariz., and Englewood, Colo. Nick Fiorito & Mike Fiorito — brothers from Brooklyn, N.Y.

— brothers from Brooklyn, N.Y. Jeff “Pops” Bailey & Jeff Bailey — father and son from St. Louis

— father and son from St. Louis Scott Thompson & Lori Thompson — married parents of eight from Salt Lake City

Image 1 of 14 Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Brett Hamby and Mark Romain (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Jonathan and Ana Towns (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Mark Crawford and Larry Graham (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Melinda and Erika Papadeas (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Nick Fiorito and Mike Fiorito (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

The Amazing Race season 37 host

The game and players may change, but the one constant for The Amazing Race has been host Phil Keoghan. The native New Zealander is once again shepherding teams and the viewers on the global adventure, something that has seen him earn four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

The Amazing Race season 37 premise

The end goal of The Amazing Race has been the same since the beginning — be the first team to make it through all of the various stages taking teams across the world and be the first to cross the final finish line to win $1 million. However, there are going to be a few new things to this season that fans should know about.

CBS teases that there will be “game-changing twists” in each episode of the season. Some of these may revolve around already well known game pieces like Fast Forward and U-Turn, but there will also be some new ones, like Fork in the Road, which will force teams to choose which route they will want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.

Other new surprises have not been shared at this time.

The Amazing Race season 37 locations

Among the locations that are going to be featured in this season of The Amazing Race are:

Osaka, Japan

Dubai, UAE

Bulgaria

Strassbourg, France

Additional cities haven’t been shared as of publication.

The Amazing Race season 37 trailer

There is no trailer or preview for The Amazing Race season 37 at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.