Race Across the World makers already planning the next race — and there's a bonus episode coming to the current series
Race Across the World producers are looking for the next locations [Contains spoilers if you've not watched the final leg!]
Good news for fans of the latest series of Race Across the World: the makers are already planning the next race.
Mother Caroline and son Tom claimed the £20,000 prize in the final leg of the BBC One hit that finished last night, becoming the first pair to reach the last checkpoint in Kanniyakumari, India.
After five main series and two celebrity races, you might think the makers would be running out of possible locations.
But the show's executive producer, Lucy Curtis, says they're "confident" of finding a great place for the next race.
She tells us: "We're always looking for new countries and continents! But I feel confident we won't run out of options because we've only scratched the surface of what's to uncover in some of the countries that we’ve already been to, so there's scope to revisit.
“And as for the casting process, I love meeting new people, hearing their stories, and learning why they want to be on the show. The whole series is a joy."
As to why the show has been a massive success, she says: "It's a combination of things. Firstly, we're taking you to places that are far-flung and exciting. But, also, our contributors are amazing and their stories are very relatable. A lot of what they're going through in their personal lives is to do with family dynamics, things that we’ve all been through.
"And the local people they meet along the way are always so generous and warm-hearted. The series shows how travel can be such a rewarding experience in that regard."
Bonus episode
There’s good news for fans of the current series because the BBC has lined up a bonus episode going out Wednesday June 18 at 9 pm on BBC One. It will see the teams — winners Caroline and Tom, second-placed sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, third placed boyfriend and girlfriend Fin and Sioned and fourth-placed brothers Brian and Melvyn — reunite.
The BBC promises "an in-depth and intimate look into how the travellers coped with the trials and tribulations of a life-affirming race, and the impact it’s had on their lives and relationships.”
Caroline said of her win with Tom: "It feels absolutely amazing, I’m so sad it's come to the end, that is the worst bit about it. We've enjoyed being with everybody but my God this race has meant so much. We’ve learnt so much, we’ve enjoyed it and to actually win it as well as to have the experience is the best thing that could have happened to us."
You can watch all the series of Race Across the World on BBC iPlayer now (see our TV Guide for full listings).
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
