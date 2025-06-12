Race Across the World makers already planning the next race — and there's a bonus episode coming to the current series

Good news for fans of the latest series of Race Across the World: the makers are already planning the next race.

Mother Caroline and son Tom claimed the £20,000 prize in the final leg of the BBC One hit that finished last night, becoming the first pair to reach the last checkpoint in Kanniyakumari, India.

Winners Caroline and Tom (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert)

After five main series and two celebrity races, you might think the makers would be running out of possible locations.

But the show's executive producer, Lucy Curtis, says they're "confident" of finding a great place for the next race.

She tells us: "We're always looking for new countries and continents! But I feel confident we won't run out of options because we've only scratched the surface of what's to uncover in some of the countries that we’ve already been to, so there's scope to revisit.

“And as for the casting process, I love meeting new people, hearing their stories, and learning why they want to be on the show. The whole series is a joy."

As to why the show has been a massive success, she says: "It's a combination of things. Firstly, we're taking you to places that are far-flung and exciting. But, also, our contributors are amazing and their stories are very relatable. A lot of what they're going through in their personal lives is to do with family dynamics, things that we’ve all been through.

"And the local people they meet along the way are always so generous and warm-hearted. The series shows how travel can be such a rewarding experience in that regard."

Bonus episode

The teams, including Sioned and Fin, will reunite (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert)

There’s good news for fans of the current series because the BBC has lined up a bonus episode going out Wednesday June 18 at 9 pm on BBC One. It will see the teams — winners Caroline and Tom, second-placed sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, third placed boyfriend and girlfriend Fin and Sioned and fourth-placed brothers Brian and Melvyn — reunite.

The BBC promises "an in-depth and intimate look into how the travellers coped with the trials and tribulations of a life-affirming race, and the impact it’s had on their lives and relationships.”

Caroline said of her win with Tom: "It feels absolutely amazing, I’m so sad it's come to the end, that is the worst bit about it. We've enjoyed being with everybody but my God this race has meant so much. We’ve learnt so much, we’ve enjoyed it and to actually win it as well as to have the experience is the best thing that could have happened to us."

You can watch all the series of Race Across the World on BBC iPlayer now (see our TV Guide for full listings).