Race Across the Word opens applications for the next series… but you don't have long!
Plus there's a reunion special to enjoy
The makers of the hit BBC series Race Across the World have opened applications for the next series.
It's brilliant news for fans as it confirms that a new series is on the way. We now know that filming will take place on the new series between September and November 2026. For anyone wondering how long it takes to make, the BBC says you need to be available for up to eight weeks.
But you need to race as applications close on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The makers are looking for teams of two to apply and all applicants must be over the age of 18 on the date of submitting their application.
As to what they're looking for they say: "This experience is open to all, whether you're a seasoned traveller or total novice. We want to hear what undertaking a trip like this would mean to you, and with a cash prize at stake, to what lengths you would go to win.
"Maybe you're looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, best friend, or someone you’ve lost touch with. You may even have a very personal reason for wanting to travel at this time in you life, or want to explore a particular part of the world."
For more details on how to sign up and complete your application go here.
Reunion special
Meanwhile, fans of the most recent season can catch up on what happened next for the competitors in a special reunion episode of Race Across the World airing on BBC One on Wednesday, July 18 at 9 pm (see our TV guide for full listings).
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The five pairs reunite, including Gaz and Yin, who got knocked out before the end of the adventure.
The BBC says the special will include "behind-the-scenes insights and unseen moments". Adding: "This one-off special offers an in-depth and intimate look into how the travellers coped with the trials and tribulations of a life-affirming race, and the impact it's had on their lives and relationships. It's a heart-warming celebration of their Race Across the World."
You can watch Race Across the World on BBC iPlayer, including the two celebrity special seasons.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.