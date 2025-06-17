Race Across the Word opens applications for the next series… but you don't have long!

The makers of the hit BBC series Race Across the World have opened applications for the next series.

It's brilliant news for fans as it confirms that a new series is on the way. We now know that filming will take place on the new series between September and November 2026. For anyone wondering how long it takes to make, the BBC says you need to be available for up to eight weeks.

But you need to race as applications close on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The makers are looking for teams of two to apply and all applicants must be over the age of 18 on the date of submitting their application.

Will you take part like Caroline and Tom ? (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert)

As to what they're looking for they say: "This experience is open to all, whether you're a seasoned traveller or total novice. We want to hear what undertaking a trip like this would mean to you, and with a cash prize at stake, to what lengths you would go to win.

"Maybe you're looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, best friend, or someone you’ve lost touch with. You may even have a very personal reason for wanting to travel at this time in you life, or want to explore a particular part of the world."

For more details on how to sign up and complete your application go here.

Reunion special

We catch up with Gaz and Yin (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, fans of the most recent season can catch up on what happened next for the competitors in a special reunion episode of Race Across the World airing on BBC One on Wednesday, July 18 at 9 pm (see our TV guide for full listings).

The five pairs reunite, including Gaz and Yin, who got knocked out before the end of the adventure.

The BBC says the special will include "behind-the-scenes insights and unseen moments". Adding: "This one-off special offers an in-depth and intimate look into how the travellers coped with the trials and tribulations of a life-affirming race, and the impact it's had on their lives and relationships. It's a heart-warming celebration of their Race Across the World."

You can watch Race Across the World on BBC iPlayer, including the two celebrity special seasons.