Meet The Amazing Race season 37 cast: who are the teams in the global race?

Over the course of 36 seasons, contestants on The Amazing Race have traveled more than 1 million miles around the world, racing each other to see who can cross the finish line first. Now, as The Amazing Race season 37 begins, a new batch of world travelers are going to add to that tally.

As The Amazing Race approaches the quarter-century mark on CBS (it premiered in 2001), the show is promising a number of new twists this season to excite viewers. But one of the biggest is that this is going to be the largest field of contestants in Amazing Race history, as 14 teams are setting off on the globe-trotting adventure.

Be sure to check back as we will update this post with where each team is in the standings for the show as it progresses, and who has been eliminated. But for now, without further ado, let’s meet The Amazing Race season 37 cast (listed in order provided by CBS to start):

Alyssa & Josiah Borden

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hailing from Philadelphia, these married nurse anesthetists hope to prove once again that Philly is the home of champions following the Philadelphia Eagles' recent Super Bowl win.

Bernie Gutierrez & Carrigain Scadden

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Despite living in two different places, Dallas and Denver, Bernie (a personal trainer) and Carrigain (a spa educator) are best friends excited to reunite and take part in this competition together.

Brett Hamby & Mark Romain

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Married couple Brett and Mark are both performers in Vegas, but seeing as Brett is an acrobat who has handled free falls of up to 80 feet, Mark is confident he’ll be able to take on any challenges involving heights.

Carson McCalley & Jack Dodge

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

These best friends from Brooklyn, N.Y., are both Dungeons & Dragons game streamers, but can play the fantastical role-playing game prove beneficial to the various real-world challenges they’re going to face on the show?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Courtney Ramsey & Jasmin Carey

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Courtney, a registered nurse, and Jasmin, a nurse practitioner, are putting their relationship to the test, but are crediting their faith in giving them the confidence to tackle The Amazing Race as just the next step in their dating journey.

Ernest & Bridget Cato

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Ernest is a retired Chicago police chief, whose daughter Bridget, an account supervisor, calls her superhero. The father/daughter team is grateful that they’re getting the chance to go on this journey together.

Han & Holden Nguyen

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

The youngest competitors on this season of The Amazing Race, siblings Han (a former energy consultant) and Holden (a student at Stanford) are excited to immerse themselves in the various cultures of the countries they’ll be traveling to.

Jackye Clayton & Lauren McKinney

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Having seen their mom postpone travels and adventures until she retired, only to be hindered when she was sadly diagnosed with Parkinson’s, sisters Jackye and Lauren are not waiting, with The Amazing Race giving them a chance to take part in their own adventures.

Jonathan & Ana Towns

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

After some early struggles in their marriage, Jonathan and Ana credit The Amazing Race with helping to bring them closer together. Now they get to utilize their stronger foundation on the show as contestants.

Mark Crawford & Larry Graham

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Retired firefighters Mark and Larry have already done a coast-to-coast motorcycle trip together, but this is something else entirely. In fact, for Larry, The Amazing Race will mark his first time traveling outside the US.

Melinda & Erika Papadeas

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

With Melinda 66 (making her the oldest contestant on this season of The Amazing Race), Erika was excited to take this journey with her mom recognizing that there might not be as much time to do similar things in the future.

Nick & Mike Fiorito

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

After applying to be a part of The Amazing Race for the last seven years, brothers and podcasters Nick and Mike finally get their chance on the show, which they see as the best way to live life to the fullest.

Jeff “Pops” & Jeff Bailey

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Lumberjacks from St. Louis, the father and son team of the Baileys believe that their unique job and the skillset that comes along with it can be an advantage in certain tasks this season.

Scott & Lori Thompson

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

This married couple from Salt Lake City are the parents of eight sons. If they can handle that in their day-to-day lives, globe-trotting shouldn’t be too much for them.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 premiere Wednesdays on CBS. Catch up with episodes on-demand on Paramount Plus.