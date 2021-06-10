Roku has established itself as a leader in the streaming market, coming in as the most popular streaming video platform in the U.S. and the second most popular for the rest of the world. Roku gives users easy access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and more, including one of its own, The Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel is a free, ad-supported streaming channel that offers a library of classic movies and TV shows, more than 150 live channels and the ability to sign up for premium subscriptions from Showtime, Starz, Epix and AMC+. In addition, Roku Channel has begun to premiere a number of Roku Originals, led by shows like Die Hart and #FreeRayshawn, with more expected to launch and in development.

So, if you’re a Roku user, how can you access this free resource of content?

How to watch The Roku Channel on Roku

If you have a Roku device or a Roku smart TV, good news, you can easily access The Roku Channel right away when you’re setting up your Roku device.

When creating a Roku account during the activation process, you are able to select what streaming channels you want to be downloaded and installed to your Roku. You simply include The Roku Channel as one of the channels and after a few moments it will be ready to use.

If you set up your Roku without selecting The Roku Channel, you can still add the streaming channel at any time. To add the Roku Channel you press the Home button on the Roku remote; scroll up or down and select Streaming Channels; select search channels and type in “The Roku Channel;” highlight The Roku Channel when it shows up in results and press the OK button; select add channel.

After this process, a tile for The Roku Channel will appear on the grid on your home screen with the other streaming channels. You can move where The Roku Channel appears on the grid by highlighting it and pressing the star button on the Roku remote.

It should be noted that The Roku Channel is only available on current generation Roku streaming devices. If it does not appear when you search for it, it is not available on that Roku device. If you have multiple Roku devices linked to your Roku account, The Roku Channel will only appear on current generation devices.