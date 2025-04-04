The Great American Baking Show season 3: release date, trailer and everything we know about the baking competition show

Amateur American bakers head to the iconic white tent to try and impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry on The Great American Baking Show
Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry on The Great American Baking Show (Image credit: The Roku Channel)

In what has become a spring tradition, a group of amateur American bakers make their way over to the UK to compete under the iconic white tent in The Great American Baking Show on The Roku Channel. This year will be no different, as The Great American Baking Show season 3 gets ready to roll.

A spinoff of The Great British Baking Show (or The Great British Bake Off as it is known in the UK), The Roku Channel has hosted a few celebrity-themed versions of the show, including The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday specials and even a Super Bowl foods special earlier in 2025. But this version, with amateur bakers from all across the US, is the main event.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Great American Baking Show season 3.

The Great American Baking Show season 3 release date

The Roku Channel premieres The Great American Baking Show season 3 on Friday, April 11.

All six episodes of the season are expected to arrive on April 11, as that has been the case with the past two seasons on The Roku Channel.

The great news is that you can watch The Great American Baking Show season 3 for free, as The Roku Channel requires no subscription to watch, though as a result it does feature ads. At this time there is no ad-free version of The Roku Channel.

The Great American Baking Show season 3 hosts

Returning to serve as the hosts of The Great American Baking Show season 3 are Zach Cherry and Casey Wilson. This is Cherry’s third season as the host and Wilson’s second, as she previously took over from Ellie Kemper.

Many fans will know Cherry from his role on the hit series Severance, though he has also starred in Fallout, You and You Hurt My Feelings.

Wilson is a former Saturday Night Live cast member who has also starred in Happy Endings, Gone Girl, Black Monday, The Shrink Next Door and Physical.

The Great American Baking Show season 3 judges

As they do on The Great British Baking Show, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith once again serve as the judges on The Great American Baking Show.

Leith caused a bit of a worry for some fans as she did not participate in The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025, but it was just a temporary absence, as Leith continues in her traditional role as a judge on The Great American Baking Show and is expected to on The Great British Baking Show as well.

The Great American Baking Show season 3 contestants

While you can get a glimpse at the contestants for The Great American Baking Show season 3 in the trailer below, The Roku Channel has not officially announced the amateur bakers that are competing in the tent this season.

We’ll keep an eye out for info on The Great American Baking Show season 3 contestants and update this post when we find anything.

The Great American Baking Show season 3 trailer

Watch the trailer for The Great American Baking Show season 3 right here:

The Great American Baking Show: Season 3 | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel - YouTube The Great American Baking Show: Season 3 | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel - YouTube
Watch On
