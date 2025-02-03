The Great American Baking Show cooks up Super Bowl foods in new special streaming now

Let’s be honest, just as important as the Super Bowl commercials or the actual Super Bowl itself is the food that you have at your Super Bowl party. Everyone has their favorite big game recipes, and now a group of celebrities are going to get to show those off under the white tent in a new special, The Great American Baking Show: Big Game streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel right now.

A special edition of the US version of the classic British baking competition, The Great American Baking Show: Big Game will feature show staples Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, along with hosts Zach Cherry and Casey Wilson, as they welcome five celebrity bakers into the tent to see how they do at baking three different game day dishes.

The celebrity bakers participating are Amy Smart, who starred in the classic football movie Varsity Blues, ESPN personality Katie Nolan, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead and Hall of Fame tight end and current TV analyst Tony Gonzalez.

You can watch The Great America Baking Show: Big Game exclusively on The Roku Channel. The great thing about that is that it’s free (with ads), so you can watch it on a smart TV by downloading The Roku Channel app, or you can watch it on your computer via The Roku Channel website.

Many fans of The Great American/British Baking Show will likely be relieved to see Leith participating in this special show. It was announced last week that Leith would not be taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 for the UK’s Channel 4, which may have caused some panic among fans about what that could mean for Leith’s future on the show. However, as was shared at the time, Leith’s absence was expected to be temporary. Her involvement with this special of the American version of the show should be further evidence that Prue isn’t going anywhere.

This is just the latest special for The Great American Baking Show as it continues to build its fanbase. It has previously done holiday specials, including 2024’s The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday special. There will be another special coming in the near future, The Great American Baking Show: Sweet Summer Special. And finally, we don’t have a date yet, but the traditional The Great American Baking Show season 3 has been renewed and could come out in spring/summer if it follows the trends of past seasons.

Watch The Great American Baking Show: Big Game special on The Roku Channel right now.