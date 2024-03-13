The Great British Bake Off confirms Prue Leith is to temporarily leave judging role

Dame Prue Leith will take a break from the show later this year.

The Great British Bake Off judge, Dame Prue Leith, will take a break from the show later this year - but don't worry, she will be back!

The news that Prue would be bowing out of the show has left fans worried, but we can confirm that it is a future show that she will take a break from, and is still appearing in this weekend's The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024, which starts on Sunday, March 17 at 7.40 pm on Channel 4.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 contestants. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The news that Prue wouldn't be in next year's celebrity spin-off for Stand Up To Cancer was reported by The Sun, with a source reportedly saying: “Prue absolutely loves working on Bake Off but filming two series a year can be punishing on top of her other commitments.

“She has already filmed the normal series, which will air this year but she will not appear on the celebrity version. Prue has made it clear she adores the show and would like to come back in 2025."

A spokesperson from Love Productions confirmed the news to Digital Spy saying: "Prue will be stepping back from The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer."

Prue has become a much-loved part of the show after taking over from Mary Berry back in 2017 and appears alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood, 58, and hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

It is yet to be announced who will be temporarily stepping into Prue's judging shoes, with The Sun claiming that Channel 4 are now hunting for a replacement, with celebrity chef Nigella Lawson favorite to join Paul as judge.

Prue will join Noel, Alison and Paul for this year's celebrity spin off. (Image credit: mark bourdillon / Love productions)

This weekend will see Prue and Paul put another batch of celebrity bakers to the test in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2024.

Some of the stars facing the signature, technical and showstopper challenges include Danny Dyer, Dermot O'Leary, Gabby Logan, Greg James, Jodie Whittaker, Joe Locke, Leigh Francis, Mel B, Oti Mabuse, Paloma Faith, Sara Cox and Spencer Matthews.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 from Sunday, March 17 at 7.40 pm.