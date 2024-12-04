The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024: release date, celebrity bakers, judges, hosts and everything we know
The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024 will bring us two festive episodes to enjoy over the holidays.
There is great news for fans missing The Great British Bake Off 2024 (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US) because we now have The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024 just around the corner.
Once again we have two festive episodes to look forward to, one at Christmas and another at New Year, meaning there is lots of Bake Off joy to look forward to over the holiday season.
Once again Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be back in the famous white tent to set festive baking challenges for some very familiar faces - and of course, Paul Hollywood MBE and Dame Prue Leith are back to judge everyone's baking skills.
But who will be battling it out to win festive star baker this year? Here is everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024...
The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024 release date
The first of The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials will air on Christmas Eve at 8pm on Channel 4.
The second episode, which is a New Year 2024 special will air on Friday 3rd January 2025 at 7.40pm on Channel 4.
Both Christmas episodes will be available to watch on Channel 4's catch-up service, Channel4.com
The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024 bakers
The Christmas episode will see some of the UK's most famous soap stars show off their baking skills as EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy follows in her daughter Eliza's footsteps (Eliza appeared in Junior Bake Off 2022 ) and heads into the tent with her screen sibling Dean Gaffney.
Joining them will be Coronation Street favourite Shobna Gulati and Emmerdale stars past and present Chris Bisson and Sheree Murphy - who has also starred in Hollyoaks and Neighbours).
Then for the New Year special it’s Happy Hogmanay from Scottish former Bake Off stars Lea Harris from season one, James Morton from season three, Norman Calder from season five, Peter Sawkins winner of series 11, Kevin Flynn from season 13 and Nicky Laceby from season 14.
The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024 hosts
Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be back to their presenting duties once again for the festive specials - and as with the main Bake Off show, expect lots of capers, silliness and of course, pep talks from Alison as bakers get the wobbles.
The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024 judges
The Great British Bake Off wouldn't be complete without Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and the pair are back to cast their expert eye over the bakers' festive offerings again this year.
Is there a trailer for The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024?
Sadly we are still waiting for a trailer, but if one is released we will add it to this guide.
Behind the scenes and more on The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024
The Great British Bake Off 2024 began on September 24, 2024, with Georgie Grasso beating Dylan Bachelet and Christiaan De Vries to be crowned the winner.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.