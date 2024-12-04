The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024: release date, celebrity bakers, judges, hosts and everything we know

There is great news for fans missing The Great British Bake Off 2024 (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US) because we now have The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024 just around the corner.

Once again we have two festive episodes to look forward to, one at Christmas and another at New Year, meaning there is lots of Bake Off joy to look forward to over the holiday season.

Once again Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be back in the famous white tent to set festive baking challenges for some very familiar faces - and of course, Paul Hollywood MBE and Dame Prue Leith are back to judge everyone's baking skills.

But who will be battling it out to win festive star baker this year? Here is everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024...

The first of The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials will air on Christmas Eve at 8pm on Channel 4.

The second episode, which is a New Year 2024 special will air on Friday 3rd January 2025 at 7.40pm on Channel 4.

Both Christmas episodes will be available to watch on Channel 4's catch-up service, Channel4.com

The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024 bakers

The Christmas episode will see some of the UK's most famous soap stars show off their baking skills as EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy follows in her daughter Eliza's footsteps (Eliza appeared in Junior Bake Off 2022 ) and heads into the tent with her screen sibling Dean Gaffney.

Joining them will be Coronation Street favourite Shobna Gulati and Emmerdale stars past and present Chris Bisson and Sheree Murphy - who has also starred in Hollyoaks and Neighbours).

Then for the New Year special it’s Happy Hogmanay from Scottish former Bake Off stars Lea Harris from season one, James Morton from season three, Norman Calder from season five, Peter Sawkins winner of series 11, Kevin Flynn from season 13 and Nicky Laceby from season 14.

The New Year special welcomes back some very familiar faces. (Image credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions)

The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024 hosts

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be back to their presenting duties once again for the festive specials - and as with the main Bake Off show, expect lots of capers, silliness and of course, pep talks from Alison as bakers get the wobbles.

The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024 judges

The Great British Bake Off wouldn't be complete without Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and the pair are back to cast their expert eye over the bakers' festive offerings again this year.

Paul and Prue are back for the festive specials.

Is there a trailer for The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024?

Sadly we are still waiting for a trailer, but if one is released we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2024

The Great British Bake Off 2024 began on September 24, 2024, with Georgie Grasso beating Dylan Bachelet and Christiaan De Vries to be crowned the winner.