Strictly Come Dancing 2025: rumoured celebrities, professional dancers and everything we know

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is on the way, when once again we will be treated to unforgettable group routines and themed weeks as the sparkiest show on TV returns.

After the huge success of Strictly Come Dancing 2024, which saw Chris McCausland join the Strictly Come Dancing winners list after lifting the glitterball trophy with dance partner Dianne Buswell, we will soon have a new lineup of famous faces hitting the dancefloor.

We also now know that there will be two new professional dancers joining the show when it returns this Autumn.

Here is everything we know about Strictly Come Dancing 2025, including which professional dancers are returning for the new series...

It is too early to know an exact start date for the new season, but it has been announced that Strictly Come Dancing 2025 will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Autumn 2025.

Last year, the launch show aired on Saturday, September 14, and it is thought that it will be around the same time of year for the new series.

As soon as we get more information on this, we will update this guide.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 celebrity line up

While we are waiting for an official line up for this year to be announced, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill going into overdrive as always.

Here are the celebrity names that have been linked to the show so far...

Stacey Solomon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stacey is hot property right now after winning an NTA for her hit show Sort Your Life Out last year. She is also currently giving fans an insight into her family life with a BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary, Stacey & Joe. But could she be swapping house sorting and family time for sequins and spray tans on Strictly?

A source told The Sun: "Stacey is a hit with viewers thanks to her lovable personality. The BBC always wants to showcase their own talent on Strictly and Stacey’s show has already bagged them an NTA. Fans will also love watching her husband Joe Swash in the audience cheering her on every week."

Miranda Hart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miranda made quite an impression last year when she visited her friend Sarah Hadland and her dance partner Vito Coppola for various VTs on the show. Miranda made videos on her social media each weekend, cheering Sarah on and joking about being her friend's teacher - but could she be following in Sarah's footsteps and signing up for the show herself?

As soon as other names are linked to the show, we will add them to this guide.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 professional dancers

(Image credit: BBC)

This year's Professional Dancers are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

There will also be two brand new professional dancers, who will be revealed closer to the return of the show.

Speaking of the new series, Sarah James, Executive Producer of BBC Studios says: “The excitement is already building ahead of the new series and in addition to welcoming back our fantastic returning Pros, we are looking forward to welcoming two brand new Professional Dancers to the line up who will help bring another unforgettable series of dazzling dance and loads more besides to viewers later in 2025.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 theme weeks

As always there will be some special themed weeks to look forward to as well as unforgettable group routines and of course the much-anticipated annual trip to the iconic and much-loved Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

As soon as we know more about this year's theme weeks we will add the information to this guide.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 judges

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke are all likely to be back. (Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Of course, the multi-award-winning competition is not complete without its fabulous judges.

The judging panel for 2025 is likely to remain the same as last year with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Head Judge Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all returning.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 hosts

Tess and Claudia presenting Strictly Come Dancing in 2024. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have been co-presenting the series since 2010 and are both likely to be back for another year.

Is there a trailer for Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released by the BBC we will add it to this guide.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2024?

(Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell lifted the glitterball trophy in Strictly Come Dancing 2024 after beating his fellow finalists, JLS singer JB Gill, actress Sarah Hadland and former Love Islander Tasha Ghouri - an impressive achievement considering Chris was registered blind after losing his sight to retinitis pigmentosa in his 20s.

Following his win an emotional Chris, who had been the viewers' favourite throughout the series, told the BBC: "This has been about changing everybody else's attitudes to what is possible and raising people's expectations because that's where the difference is."

Behind the scenes and more on Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Strictly Come Dancing is a BBC Studios Entertainment production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and was commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producer is Sarah James, the Series Editors are Nicola Fitzgerald and Jack Gledhill. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Jo Wallace.

More details regarding the upcoming series, including the Celebrity contestants taking part, will be announced in due course as Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Autumn 2025.