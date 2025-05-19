National Television Awards 2025: air date, nominees, host, voting details and everything we know

National Television Awards 2025 is on ITV1 and hosted by Joel Dommett once again this year at London's O2.

The National Television Awards 2025 countdown is on! It's when all our favourite TV stars will grace the red carpet in their snazziest suits and poshest frocks to celebrate all things telly, with the ceremony shown live on ITV1 from London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday, September 10.

Once again, Joel Dommett will host the star-studded NTAs ceremony, while all the winners will be voted for by our readers and other TV fans. Here we reveal some of the highlights from the voting long-list for you to get excited about ahead of the big night. And don’t forget it’s down to you to choose the winners!

Here's our guide to The National Television Awards 2025 on ITV1...

The National Television Awards 2025 will be shown live on ITV1 on Wednesday, September 10 from 8 pm.

The National Television Awards 2025 long-list nominees and who to vote for

Here’s our guide to the highlights The National Television Awards 2025’s long-list of nominees and categories…

This year we’ve been spoiled by some gripping dramas, so the New Drama award will be one of the night’s biggest battles, with Until I Kill You, Ludwig, Nightsleeper, Rivals, Return to Paradise and Toxic Town all in the running.

Meanwhile, the Returning Drama gong sees a slew of binge-watchable crime dramas all up for a gong, including Death in Paradise, Grace, DI Ray, Sherwood, Shetland and The Bay. Also long-listed are Call the Midwife, Gangs of London, Slow Horses, Doctor Who, Unforgotten and the last ever series of Vera, making it hard to pick a favourite!

It’s also been a bumper year for reality shows, with favourites Big Brother, The Traitors, Love Island, I’m A Celebrity and Race Across the World all in with a chance of taking home the trophy.

Also look out for some Hollywood A-listers potentially lining the red carpet for the Drama Performance award, with Tom Hardy, Cate Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne, Keira Knightley, Gary Oldman and Leo Woodall all nominated, alongside Brit stars Aimee Lee Wood, Anna Maxwell Martin, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Ncuti Gatwa.

It’s also exciting to see who’ll come take home the trophy in the Authored Documentary category, which pits several sporting heroes against each other, including Freddie Flintoff (Flintoff), Daley Thompson (Daley: Olympic Superstar), Linford Christie (Linford) and Sir Chris Hoy (Sir Chris Hoy: Finding Hope). But could they be pipped by the moving documentaries about late stars Rob Burrow (There’s Only Rob Burrow) and Sven-Goran Eriksson (Sven)?

It’s probably a given that Ant & Dec will win the TV Presenter gong again this year, but it’s not a done deal yet, and you could shake things up by voting for Alison Hammond, Claudia Winkleman, Graham Norton or even NTAs host Joel Dommett.

With the voting now open, it’s up to you to choose!

Eddie Redmayne is up for a gong in the NTAs 2025! (Image credit: Alamy)

The soaps battling it out at The National Television Awards 2025

For The National Television Awards 2025 as usual, the contest between the soaps is set to be intense. Emmerdale won last year but will need to pull in the votes to beat rivals Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, EastEnders and Casualty to the crown.

Meanwhile, the soaps will also be backing their own stars for the Serial Drama Performance award, which has some seriously strong contenders battling it out this year, including Balvinder Sopal (aka EastEnders’ Suki Panesar-Unwin) and Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale.

How to vote for the National Television Awards 2025

Voting for the National Television Awards 2025 is easy – you can vote free online at nationaltvawards.com.

All votes for the NTAs long-list must be in by 11 pm on Friday, May 30, 2025.

The NTA shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins.

As usual, the winners will be revealed live at the ceremony on ITV1 on 10 September 2025 (see full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice at nationaltvawards.com).