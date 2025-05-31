'I am a Dingle at heart': The British Soap Awards host Jane McDonald on why she wants to join the iconic Emmerdale family

The British Soap Awards 2025 are back to celebrate Britain's best-loved soaps after a year off.

From Paul O'Grady to Fern Britton, The British Soap Awards has seen an array of famous faces take to the stage and present the awards since it started in 1999. Now, donning a glittery frock once again, TV star and self-proclaimed soap superfan Jane McDonald is back to host the prestigious event.

Jane will be joining all of our favourite soap stars in an evening dedicated to awarding the most impressive moments over the last year in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks.

Talking to What To Watch and other media, Jane revealed all about hosting The British Soap Awards 2025 again and how she would like to be part of one of the best families in soapland: the Dingles. Petition for Jane to be a long-lost Dingle aunt, please!

Do you watch the soaps while you’re on your cruise holidays? "I travel a lot and I have to have my sister-in-law, Wendy, ring me, or I ring her, just to see what's happening in the soaps. That was actually featured in The Cruise if you remember years ago. On the first cruise about 20 odd years ago, I used to ring my mother and she said, 'Oh, you'll never guess what's happened in Emmerdale.' That's what kept us bonded because everybody watches the soaps, well, I do. I just think they're in our house all the time. We feel as if we know them."

Jane likes to keep up with the soaps on her cruise holidays. (Image credit: Viacom Studios UK)

What's your earliest soap memory? "I remember Coronation Street always being on. I had to go to bed at eight o'clock, so I used to get to watch it because it was always on at half past seven. But the biggest memory for me was when we first got a colour TV and it was Emmerdale. It was Emmerdale Farm then and I just remember that sunrise coming up and the whole room turning orange. I thought, 'Oh, my God, this is magic.' So Emmerdale has always had a special place in my heart because it was the first thing I saw in colour."

You’re back hosting The British Soap Awards at the Hackney Empire. How do you feel now the awards are back after a year off? "I think thank goodness. To me, the people who work in soap are unsung heroes because they work harder than probably anybody in our industry. We know how much work goes into doing a drama and let's be honest, it is a drama now. They have to work extremely hard and do long hours. So I think this is a celebration of an amazing set of people who keep us entertained every night of the week. I mean, why not celebrate it? I think it's vitally important to keep these young actors celebrated as well because they work extremely hard and I take my hat off to them."

If you could have a cameo role in any of the soaps which would it be? "It's got to be all of them. I can't. It's like trying to pick a favourite child. I can't do that, but I have got my own suite in Emmerdale, haven't I? So it might have to be that and it's only up the road."

Jane has her own suite at Bob Hope's B&B in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

As such a massive soap fan, how does it feel when you're stood up there looking across the sea of soap faces all together? "It's great to see them letting their hair down and all dressed up and having the best night ever. They're all there celebrating their craft and their programme and everybody is so proud of what they're in. But for me, a bit of vomit actually, because I'm starstruck. To be honest, those are the people that I'm starstruck with. So for me to be able to present these awards is a massive thing for me. I'm stood there thinking, 'I watch these people all the time.' I never got over that. I've never got over being starstruck."

If you had to pick your favourite character of all time, who would it be? "They're all so good aren't they? But of all time, Elsie Tanner. I think women see a lot of themselves in Elsie. I do that line all the time, 'Eeh Jane, just about ready for the knacker yard' because she said that and it's an iconic saying. Every time I look in the mirror I think of Elsie Tanner when she said that because it's very true."

Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street. (Image credit: Granada Television)

Is there a storyline that’s really grabbed you this year? "Isabelle Smith who was in the sex abuse storyline in Hollyoaks, incredible acting there. What a fantastic actress. Phil Mitchell, wow, you know the strong man, but actually not strong at all. There's so many. There's the Belle situation as well, amazing acting. They can deal and tackle amazing things like motor neurone disease, which was so relevant with the late rugby star Rob Burrow."

If you could be a part of any soap family, which would it be? "Dingles, without a doubt. I am a Dingle, I just think they're great. I would like to be a Tate like Claire King and live in a posh big mansion like they do. But no, I'm probably a Dingle. A Dingle is really who I am."

The Dingle family in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

If you were to be cast in a soap, which kind of character would you like to play? Evil or good? "I would probably play someone evil. I don't know how I'd do that though as I'm not very good at evil. A few people would probably disagree, but I'd have a go at anything really. I'm a singer who does a bit of television presenting. I'm not in that category, I should leave that to the people who really know how to do it!"

What was the highlight of when you hosted The British Soap Awards last time? The love for you in the room was palpable. "The celebration of the soaps. It wasn't about me, I think the people in soap know how passionate I am about their talent and I think that comes across from me. I love them all. But they know I have the utmost respect for them all and I think that shows when you're a presenter. I hope they realise that the love coming to me is definitely going out from me and I think that's addictive. It's a two way thing and I think they know that I adore all of them."

The British Soap Awards 2025 will air on Thursday, June 5 at 8pm on ITV1.