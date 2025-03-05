The British Soap Awards 2025: host, location and everything we know

The most glamorous night on TV is back as The British Soap Awards 2025 arrives on our screens after taking a break last year.

The British Soap Awards has been one of the TV highlights for soap fans around the country since it started back in 1999 and now the prestigious event is back to reward the most dramatic, entertaining, funniest and downright impressive moments in soap over the last year.

Once again all your favourite soap stars will come together for the awards ceremony, which will air exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX for an evening dedicated to the country’s four biggest soaps - Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks

Speaking of this year's awards, Gemma John-Lewis, Entertainment Commissioner ITV said: “The British Soaps Awards are an opportunity to celebrate and shine a light on the incredible actors and production teams that deliver gripping drama and captivating stories throughout the year. We’re delighted Jane McDonald, a self-proclaimed number one soap fan, is returning to host the awards.”

Here is everything you need to know about The British Soap Awards 2025...

The glittering event will air on ITV1 and ITVX this summer, and as soon as we get an official release date we will add it to this guide.

This year the awards will be held in London, which is a change in location after the 2023 celebrations took place at The Lowry in Salford.

In 2023 the awards took place on a Saturday in June but were pre-recorded and shown in a two-hour Tuesday slot on ITV1 rather than airing live. This year's awards will likely be the same.

The British Soap Awards 2025 host

Jane's back to host the glittering event. (Image credit: ITV)

Once again, self-proclaimed soap superfan Jane McDonald will be presenting the awards after taking over from Philip Schofield in 2023.

Speaking of this year's awards Jane said: “I'm beyond excited to be hosting The British Soap Awards again as I had such a ball hosting the awards last time.

"You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous. I can't wait to get my glittery frock on and celebrate with everyone."

Does EastEnders get your vote? (Image credit: BBC)

The British Soap Awards 2025 - categories and nominations

We are still waiting for more information on categories and voting, but as soon as it is announced we will add the details to this guide.

There is plenty to celebrate in the last year of soaps from EastEnders' 40th anniversary celebrations that saw Martin Fowler killed off in a heartbreaking live episode, to Emmerdale's recent limo ice crash that saw three beloved characters, Amy, Leyla and Suzie all killed off.

Over in Weatherfield, we saw iconic Gail Platt depart Coronation Street shortly before her family home went up in flames - but which soap will get your vote?

Emmerdale's ice crash is likely to be nominated. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer for The British Soap Awards 2025?

No, sadly there isn't a trailer for the awards just yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to his guide.

Will Coronation Street get your vote? (Image credit: ITV)

Behind the scenes and more on The British Soap Awards 2025

The British Soap Awards 2025 has been commissioned for ITV by Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime ITV and Gemma John-Lewis, Entertainment Commissioner ITV.

It’s a Lifted Entertainment Studios production with Diego Rincón as Creative Director and Barry Hart as Executive Producer.