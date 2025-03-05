The British Soap Awards 2025: host, location and everything we know
The British Soap Awards 2025 will celebrate the nation’s most loved soap operas.
The most glamorous night on TV is back as The British Soap Awards 2025 arrives on our screens after taking a break last year.
The British Soap Awards has been one of the TV highlights for soap fans around the country since it started back in 1999 and now the prestigious event is back to reward the most dramatic, entertaining, funniest and downright impressive moments in soap over the last year.
Once again all your favourite soap stars will come together for the awards ceremony, which will air exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX for an evening dedicated to the country’s four biggest soaps - Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks
Speaking of this year's awards, Gemma John-Lewis, Entertainment Commissioner ITV said: “The British Soaps Awards are an opportunity to celebrate and shine a light on the incredible actors and production teams that deliver gripping drama and captivating stories throughout the year. We’re delighted Jane McDonald, a self-proclaimed number one soap fan, is returning to host the awards.”
Here is everything you need to know about The British Soap Awards 2025...
The British Soap Awards 2025 release date
The glittering event will air on ITV1 and ITVX this summer, and as soon as we get an official release date we will add it to this guide.
This year the awards will be held in London, which is a change in location after the 2023 celebrations took place at The Lowry in Salford.
In 2023 the awards took place on a Saturday in June but were pre-recorded and shown in a two-hour Tuesday slot on ITV1 rather than airing live. This year's awards will likely be the same.
The British Soap Awards 2025 host
Once again, self-proclaimed soap superfan Jane McDonald will be presenting the awards after taking over from Philip Schofield in 2023.
Speaking of this year's awards Jane said: “I'm beyond excited to be hosting The British Soap Awards again as I had such a ball hosting the awards last time.
"You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous. I can't wait to get my glittery frock on and celebrate with everyone."
The British Soap Awards 2025 - categories and nominations
We are still waiting for more information on categories and voting, but as soon as it is announced we will add the details to this guide.
There is plenty to celebrate in the last year of soaps from EastEnders' 40th anniversary celebrations that saw Martin Fowler killed off in a heartbreaking live episode, to Emmerdale's recent limo ice crash that saw three beloved characters, Amy, Leyla and Suzie all killed off.
Over in Weatherfield, we saw iconic Gail Platt depart Coronation Street shortly before her family home went up in flames - but which soap will get your vote?
Is there a trailer for The British Soap Awards 2025?
No, sadly there isn't a trailer for the awards just yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to his guide.
Behind the scenes and more on The British Soap Awards 2025
The British Soap Awards 2025 has been commissioned for ITV by Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime ITV and Gemma John-Lewis, Entertainment Commissioner ITV.
It’s a Lifted Entertainment Studios production with Diego Rincón as Creative Director and Barry Hart as Executive Producer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
