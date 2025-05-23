TV Times reveals exclusive cover to celebrate this year's British Soap Awards

The British Soap Awards 2025 are back to celebrate all the greatest moments in soaps over the last year — and what better way to honour the glittering event than with a very special TV Times cover with some of the most glamorous faces from soapland.

The event, which took a hiatus last year, is being held at London’s Hackney Empire on Saturday, May 31, and will be screened on ITV1 on Thursday, June 5, and once again, singer, presenter and self-confessed soap addict Jane McDonald will be on hosting duties.

TV Times has been working hard behind the scenes to bring soap fans a very special issue to celebrate the most glamorous night on TV, and we have been given an exclusive look at the stunning cover ahead of the magazine going on sale on Tuesday, May 27.

The exclusive cover brings together a leading lady from each of the four soaps — Channique Sterling-Brown for Coronation Street, Diane Parish for EastEnders, Beth Cordingly for Emmerdale and Jennifer Metcalfe for Hollyoaks. But that's not all, inside there will be an amazing 4-page special with chats from all four stars.

Diane took centre stage in the EastEnders 40th anniversary celebrations in February, with viewers getting the chance to decide if Denise should be with Ravi or Jack.

While Beth, who has played Emmerdale's Ruby since January 2024, has received high praise for her performance in her character’s historic child abuse storyline, which has seen her shortlisted for Best Leading Performer, as well as for Best On-Screen Partnership with co-star William Ash, who plays Ruby’s husband, Caleb Miligan.

Over in Coronation Street, Channique has been wowing viewers with her portrayal of Dee-Dee's recent trauma following the birth of a baby girl, Laila, whose father is the now-late sexual predator Joel Deering (Calum Lill).

Meanwhile, Jennifer – who has played Mercedes since 2006 – has been giving a heartbreaking performance in Hollyoaks with storylines including a recent bowel cancer diagnosis and the tragic stillbirth of her son Gabriel.

To celebrate the new issue going on sale, we will have some exclusive snippets of each of the chats over the coming week, and you will be able to read the interviews in full in TV Times from Tuesday, May 27.

(Image credit: Future)

