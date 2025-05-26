EXCLUSIVE: EastEnders star Diane Parish gives her verdict on Jack v Ravi vote

EastEnders favourite Diane Parish has spoken candidly about the decision made by viewers to opt for Jack Branning, rather than Ravi Gulati, as the man for her character Denise Fox.

As part of the BBC1 soap’s 40th anniversary celebrations in February, show bosses gave control of Denise’s future to the fans, via an online vote. In the months leading up to the live episode, the Walford stalwart had split from husband Jack (Scott Maslen) – who had an affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) – and embarked on a steamy relationship with bad boy Ravi (Aaron Thiara), who had originally pursued her back in 2023.

But Jack, who helped Denise and the rest of ‘The Six’ cover up the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), remained a constant source of support and made it clear that he was still in love with her.

During an exclusive interview and cover photoshoot with TV Times magazine, on sale Tuesday, May 27, to celebrate The British Soap Awards 2025 coming back to ITV1 on June 5, Diane reveals, “It was definitely the choice I thought viewers would make.

“For whatever reason, they ended up making a big story choice, because it now branches off into all different areas. But it’s never a full-stop chapter. It was a nice thing to involve the audience and give them the opportunity to take part in something as exciting as an interactive vote – but the bosses are back in charge now!”

Scott Maslen's Jack Branning got the nod from fans to be with Denise in the EastEnders 40th anniversary episode.

Diane Parish on what Ravi actor Aaron Thiara felt about the vote

Asked about how co-star Aaron Thiara felt about his character Ravi being the ‘loser in love’, 55-year-old Diane Parish told us: “I don’t think he’s gutted! When it was first suggested about Denise and Ravi, I was like, ‘Do what?!’, because he’s considerably younger than I am! But as an actor, I’d struggle to discover a more mature, insightful, generous and emotionally-intelligent actor than Aaron. He was exciting to work with, and he takes things in his stride. He’s chilled, and pleased in terms of it being Scott Maslen [AKA Jack]. It’s all good!”

Aaron Thiara plays Ravi in EastEnders.

Diane Parish on her excitement for the British Soap Awards 2025

Diane Parish (far left) on the special TV Times Soap Awards cover 2025, along with Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey), Emmerdale’s Beth Cordingly (Ruby Miligan) and Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe. (Image credit: Future)

Diane Parish, along with Coronation Street’s Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey), Emmerdale’s Beth Cordingly (Ruby Miligan) and Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen), is part of a special TV Times photoshoot (see above) for a celebratory cover, which has brought together four leading ladies from the soap world ahead of The British Soap Awards 2025.

The star-studded event, which took a hiatus in 2024, is being held at London’s Hackney Empire this Saturday, May 31 2025, and will be screened on ITV1 on Thursday, June 5 2025. Singer, presenter and self-confessed soap addict Jane McDonald will again be on hosting duties.

Sharing her thoughts on the return of the glitzy ceremony, Diane says, “I’m glad they’re back; they were really missed last year. It is important to celebrate the genre, and dedicated soap fans appreciate seeing us out of our costumes as ourselves on the red carpet, and also celebrating each other in the same space.

“It is a very hard working area of this business, and a lot of people cut their teeth in our field – not just actors but crew, production, writers and so on. It’s an academy for the craft, and it’s good to see it celebrated like that and taken seriously.”

* You can read the full exclusive interview with Diane Parish in the latest issue of TV Times magazine, on sale Tuesday, 27 May

* The British Soap Awards will be screened on ITV1 on Thursday 5th June at 8pm