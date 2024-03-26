EastEnders spoilers: Murdered Keanu Taylor's body is DISCOVERED!

Keanu Taylor's sister Bernie Taylor is set for a devastating shock aa the rumours about the buried body circulate.

Keanu Taylor is revealed as the body in the café in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor's body has been lying under the café floor ever since that fateful Christmas night, when he was stabbed by Linda Carter with a meat thermometer.

Trying to stop a raging Keanu from strangling Sharon Watts after finding out that little Albie wasn't his son, Linda grabbed the nearest thing to hand and stuck it in his back.

Surrounded by the five other Walford women, they all agreed to cover up the murder and they've been struggling to hold onto their grim secret ever since. The poor job they did of filling in the hole in the floor with concrete has finally come back to bite them, after the floor collapsed.

Now that a body has been found, gossip starts flying around the Square as the police look into it.

When it's positively identified as Keanu, it's not long before Sharon Watts is under suspicion. After her wedding to Keanu was thrown into chaos when she revealed that Phil Mitchell was Albie's real father, not Keanu, there were plenty of witnesses to see everything kick off.

Sharon tries to hold her nerve as the police arrive at her house to question her about that fateful Christmas night.

Meanwhile, Suki Panesar is determined not to get banged up for the murder and she finds Kathy Beale, insisting there's a way they can save themselves.

But will it mean sacrificing someone?

Dean Wicks has a surprise for Jade Green. (Image credit: BBC)

Dean Wicks is all sweetness and light as he talks to daughter Jade Green about her fundraising efforts. The teenager recently held a charity night following her successful lung transplant for her cystic fibrosis.

Thinking her dad has her best interests at heart, she has no idea that he's been tampering with her meds to keep her ill and stop her from moving to Pakistan with her mum Shabnam Masood.

After suggesting to Jade another way she could raise some charity money, he surprises his daughter with the trip of a lifetime to New York. What is he really up to?

Yolande Trueman is gaslighted by Pastor Clayton. (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande Trueman has made an enemy of Pastor Clayton, after calling him out for being inappropriate with her while they've been alone.

Rather than apologise for his behaviour, he took revenge by telling her he wasn't going to go ahead with her charity idea of a food truck.

When the Pastor announces that he's handing the project over to his wife Stella, Yolande is upset. Challenging him for punishing her for revealing her discomfort over his actions, Yolande is shocked by his response.

The Pastor starts gaslighting her, saying that he feels uncomfortable being alone with her.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.