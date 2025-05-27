Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle reels at the shock development in Nate's murder

Cain Dingle has been suspected of his son Nate's murder

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is under pressure as Nate's murder investigation takes a turn in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Cain Dingle was told the body in the lake had been found to be his son Nate's, the last thing he was expecting was to be linked to the crime.

Though he had no part in the murder – which was secretly committed by John Sugden – the Dingle dad had had a bitter and violent row with Nate which has been exposed to the police.

Though Cain's been questioned and released, he's about to be re-visited by DC Cole as there's been a significant development in the case.

Has John planted some evidence linking Cain to the crime? Or is someone else now in the frame?

What have the police found out?

Elsewhere, it's Sarah's birthday but things are far from celebratory over at Jacob's Fold.

Given that Sarah's been hanging out with Kammy again, have the devil-may-care pair done something they shouldn't have?

Charity tackles her grand-daughter Sarah who should be celebrating her birthday (Image credit: ITV)

Have Sarah and Kammy been up to no good again? (Image credit: ITV)

