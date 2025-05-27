Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle reels at the shock development in Nate's murder
Airs Friday 6th June 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is under pressure as Nate's murder investigation takes a turn in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Cain Dingle was told the body in the lake had been found to be his son Nate's, the last thing he was expecting was to be linked to the crime.
Though he had no part in the murder – which was secretly committed by John Sugden – the Dingle dad had had a bitter and violent row with Nate which has been exposed to the police.
Though Cain's been questioned and released, he's about to be re-visited by DC Cole as there's been a significant development in the case.
Has John planted some evidence linking Cain to the crime? Or is someone else now in the frame?
What have the police found out?
Elsewhere, it's Sarah's birthday but things are far from celebratory over at Jacob's Fold.
Given that Sarah's been hanging out with Kammy again, have the devil-may-care pair done something they shouldn't have?
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.00pm7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
