EastEnders spoilers: Will Johnny's MURDER secret be exposed?

The past murder of Keanu Taylor unexpectedly returns to haunt Johnny on EastEnders...

Is the murder of Keanu Taylor about to be resurrected on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Remember how legal eagle Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) helped cover things up after he found out his mum Linda (Kellie Bright) was the one who fatally stabbed Keanu in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day 2023?



Flash forward to the present day and Johnny's new boyfriend, Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison), wants his friend Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) to give Johnny her seal of approval.



However, Bernadette remains unaware of the part Johnny played in originally covering up her brother Keanu's murder...

Will Johnny's guilty secret be exposed on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Keanu Taylor was murdered on his wedding day on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem)

Meanwhile, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) has gone all out for Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) 85th birthday party at the Vic.



As Elaine gets into the party mood, she is unaware that teenagers Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) and Joel Marshall (Max Murray) have stolen a couple of unattended jugs of alcoholic punch from outside the pub!



Disaster strikes while Denzel parties with his friends, underage Raymond Dawkins (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte) and twins Pearl and Mica Fox secretly drink the alcohol...

Joel and Denzel steal some alcohol from outside the Vic on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Nicola Mitchell's (Laura Doddington) early Christmas celebration goes from bad to worse when Zack Hudson (James Farrar) makes an appearance.



Nicola's teenage son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) flees the scene after his mum tries to throw Zack out of the house.



But Barney is in for a surprise when Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) promises to support him if he wants to get to know his biological dad, Zack...

Teddy offers to support Barney in getting to know Zack on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer