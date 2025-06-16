EastEnders spoilers: Will Johnny's MURDER secret be exposed?
Airs Wednesday 25 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Is the murder of Keanu Taylor about to be resurrected on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Remember how legal eagle Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) helped cover things up after he found out his mum Linda (Kellie Bright) was the one who fatally stabbed Keanu in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day 2023?
Flash forward to the present day and Johnny's new boyfriend, Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison), wants his friend Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) to give Johnny her seal of approval.
However, Bernadette remains unaware of the part Johnny played in originally covering up her brother Keanu's murder...
Meanwhile, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) has gone all out for Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) 85th birthday party at the Vic.
As Elaine gets into the party mood, she is unaware that teenagers Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) and Joel Marshall (Max Murray) have stolen a couple of unattended jugs of alcoholic punch from outside the pub!
Disaster strikes while Denzel parties with his friends, underage Raymond Dawkins (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte) and twins Pearl and Mica Fox secretly drink the alcohol...
Nicola Mitchell's (Laura Doddington) early Christmas celebration goes from bad to worse when Zack Hudson (James Farrar) makes an appearance.
Nicola's teenage son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) flees the scene after his mum tries to throw Zack out of the house.
But Barney is in for a surprise when Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) promises to support him if he wants to get to know his biological dad, Zack...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
