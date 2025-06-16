EastEnders spoilers: WHO confronts Bernadette?

Suki and Ravi become suspicious about their employee Bernadette on EastEnders...

Is Bernadette Taylor (played by Clair Norris) up to something dodgy on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), who has a job checking the Panesar business accounts, is concerned when she notices some strange invoices.



Bernadette, who works for the Panesar family at Bridge Street Cafe, explains away Vicki's concerns.



Vicki shares her suspicions with her partner Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), who suggests talking to bossman Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) directly.



Neither Ravi or Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) know anything about the irregularities.



So they track down Bernie and demand to know what is going on!



Does Bernie know more about the money mystery than she is letting on?

Suki and Ravi confront Bernadette on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Vicki discovers the Panesar business accounts don't add up on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) gets the blame after the terrible turn of events involving the stolen alcoholic punch from the Vic.



The relationship between Elaine and her daughter, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), goes from bad to worse after all the drama.



Linda's son Johnny (Charlie Suff) is left to comfort his mum.



Meanwhile, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) anxiously await news at the hospital after under-age kids Raymond, Pearl and Mica drank the stolen alcohol...



Will they take further action against pub landlady Elaine?

Elaine gets the blame on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Johnny comforts mum Linda after her clash with Elaine on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer