EastEnders spoilers: Linda is ready to QUIT the Vic!

Elaine and daughter Linda clash over the future of the Queen Vic on EastEnders...

Things are tense at the Queen Vic after Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) drops a SHOCK bombshell that she wants to sell her half of the pub on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Lately, Linda has had enough of trying to do everything while her mum, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), spirals after her break-up with husband, George Knight (Colin Salmon).



Unable to convince Linda to change her mind, Elaine approaches her grandson Johnny (Charlie Suff) about becoming her silent partner at the Vic!



Will Johnny betray his mum Linda and agree to go into business with Elaine?



After an emotional day, it all gets too much for Elaine who suddenly collapses...

Is Johnny about to become business partners with Elaine on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine's health suddenly takes a turn for the worse on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and her partner, Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), are alarmed when they receive word that her sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is evicting them from No.43 since they have failed to repay their debt!



Sharon previously helped the couple settle a hefty debt, run-up by Ross's teenage son, Joel (Max Murray).



With nowhere to go, Vicki is ready to do whatever it takes to get the money and keep a roof over their heads.



And it looks like she is prepared to BLACKMAIL someone in Albert Square to get what she wants!

Are Vicki and Ross about to become homeless on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) returns home after taking some time away from Albert Square following the death of her ex-husband, Martin Fowler, earlier this year.



But will family member Kat (Jessie Wallace) soon become suspicious about Stacey's shifty behaviour?



Only Stacey and Kat's husband, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), know the truth about the current whereabouts of Kat's estranged daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan).



With Alfie currently off on a SECRET mission to bring troubled Zoe back home for a Slater family reunion, can Stacey keep the truth about Zoe from Kat?

Stacey returns home to Albert Square on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Zoe's In Trouble! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer