EastEnders spoilers: Will Elaine be tempted to cheat on George?

Will Elaine get revenge on her husband George by hooking-up with a handsome stranger on EastEnders?

Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) is convinced there's something going on between her husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) and his ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



After barman Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) reveals that George and Cindy left The Albert looking cosy together, Elaine stays at the wine and cocktail bar to drown her sorrows.



Soon, she is joined by none other than Drew Peacock (Paul Clayton), the drag queen who previously had an affair with Elaine's first husband, John.



Drew offers Elaine some life advice about her love troubles.



But when a handsome stranger, Stephen (Luke McGibney), starts to chat-up Elaine, will she be tempted to play George at his own game and CHEAT?

Drag queen Drew returns to offer Elaine some life advice on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders - Elaine & Drew Talk About John | 20th November 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is feeling hurt after fiance, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), rejected her attempt to seduce him.



Things have been a bit quiet in the bedroom between the couple since Alfie's treatment for prostate cancer.



The couple finally have an honest conversation about what has/hasn't been happening in the bedroom.



Alfie is confused when Kat mentions the explicit adult video she found on his laptop.



It's not long before the couple realise it was their teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) who has been watching adult home entertainment!



But little do they know that Tommy was convinced to purchase the video by new mate Joel Marshall (Max Murray), who is far from a positive male role model with his derogatory attitude towards women...

Kat and Alfie make a worrying discovery about their teenage son Tommy on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Tommy is being led astray by new local lad Joel on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer