EastEnders spoilers: Will Elaine be tempted to cheat on George?
Airs Tuesday 10 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) is convinced there's something going on between her husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) and his ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
After barman Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) reveals that George and Cindy left The Albert looking cosy together, Elaine stays at the wine and cocktail bar to drown her sorrows.
Soon, she is joined by none other than Drew Peacock (Paul Clayton), the drag queen who previously had an affair with Elaine's first husband, John.
Drew offers Elaine some life advice about her love troubles.
But when a handsome stranger, Stephen (Luke McGibney), starts to chat-up Elaine, will she be tempted to play George at his own game and CHEAT?
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is feeling hurt after fiance, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), rejected her attempt to seduce him.
Things have been a bit quiet in the bedroom between the couple since Alfie's treatment for prostate cancer.
The couple finally have an honest conversation about what has/hasn't been happening in the bedroom.
Alfie is confused when Kat mentions the explicit adult video she found on his laptop.
It's not long before the couple realise it was their teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) who has been watching adult home entertainment!
But little do they know that Tommy was convinced to purchase the video by new mate Joel Marshall (Max Murray), who is far from a positive male role model with his derogatory attitude towards women...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
