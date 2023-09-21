Has Alfie got cancer in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

EastEnders legend Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) was left reeling when he was told that he may have prostate cancer and was sent for further tests by doctors.

The news was revealed after Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) made him go to the hospital after being in severe pain from being punched by son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).

After receiving the results, Alfie told his ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil that he had been given the all-clear.

However, a shocking confession during a confrontation with Phil may have proved otherwise.

So has Alfie got cancer in EastEnders?

Phil Mitchell visits Alfie Moon in hospital. (Image credit: BBC)

Unfortunately, Alfie has got cancer in EastEnders. The heartbreaking truth was revealed after Alfie confessed that he lied about being given the all clear during a confrontation with Phil.

In upcoming scenes, Alfie is set to have a prostatectomy to treat his cancer. But while Alfie is recovering in hospital, Tommy is worried that his dad won't make it to see him fight his first proper opponent in the ring.

After promising Tommy that Alfie will be there, Phil goes to the hospital to bring Alfie to the Boxing Den. However, Alfie reveals that he's not well enough to go and shares his plans to go to Spain and properly recuperate there.

Not able to change Alfie's mind, Phil heads home alone and is concerned about telling Tommy that his dad's not coming.

When Tommy accidentally finds out the truth, he's completely gutted. He lashes out at Phil and accuses him of being a liar.

Is Alfie Moon going to die in EastEnders?

What does the future hold for Alfie? (Image credit: BBC)

It hasn't been confirmed whether Alfie will tragically lose his life to cancer, but actor Shane Richie gave fans some hope during his appearance on The One Show as he hinted that Alfie will survive and return to the Square after his trip to Spain.

When The One Show host Alex Jones asked if there was a future for Kat and Alfie, Shane said: "Next year something may happen. But we don't know."

Could Alfie's cancer struggles trigger a reunion for much-loved couple Alfie and Kat?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.