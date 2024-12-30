EastEnders tonight sees sickening death news send Walford into chaos

Tonight's EastEnders will see the Panesar family rocked when the police arrive with sickening news about Nish.

In the early release epsiode on BBC iPlayer now, and available to watch on BBC One tonight at 7.30 pm, Suki and Eve are excited to be finally planning the wedding of their dreams with all their family around them.

But, as always, Nish is lurking in the shadows, ready to ruin everything - and that is exactly what happens tonight when Eve and Suki's pre-wedding celebrations come to a halt as the police arrive.

The family are shocked to hear there has been a sighting of Nish in Walford after he went on the run following his escape from prison before Christmas. But while the police warn the family they could be in danger, Nugget knows more than he is letting on.

Nish has been manipulating Nugget for weeks. (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers will know Nugget has been secretly harbouring his grandfather in a bedsit across the Square, bringing him food and water behind everyone's backs. But while Nish has Nugget firmly in his grip, manipulating him at every turn, we know he doesn't have much longer to live as his heart is failing fast.

Tonight's episode sees Nugget tell Nish that the police have reported a sighting of him, and Nish comes up with a plan to fake his death when he hears that Suki has called off her wedding to Eve while he is at large.

Wanting his last hurrah to ruin the happiest day of Suki's life, Nish wants his ex's wedding to go ahead so that he can use it to spoil everything. So he manipulates Nugget into helping him fake his death so that Suki will feel safer with him 'gone' and the wedding will go ahead.

Nugget isn't keen, worried he is already in enough trouble helping him hide in plain sight. But Nish knows exactly how to play his grandson and tells him to leave a suicide letter and his prison bag by a lake so the police think he has taken his own life.

Nugget isn't keen when Nish asks him to help fake his own suicide. (Image credit: BBC)

Nugget does as his grandad says, and goes home to wait... and sure enough, the police are soon back to report that Nish is being presumed dead after his belongings and a note were found. But, Suki has known Nish for a very long time and says that until there is a body she won't believe that he is actually dead.

Eve is heartbroken when Suki calls off the wedding for good but understands her reasons. However, a heart-to-heart with Yolande in the Square makes Suki realise if she calls off the wedding she is letting Nish win and goes home to announce the celebrations are back on.

But we know that Nish is lurking in the darkness, ready to pounce when Suki least expects it... and that is exactly what is going to happen tomorrow. Make sure you don't miss a thing!

EastEnders continues tomorrow night, New Year's Eve, at 7.30om on BBC One.