EastEnders spoilers: Will Nigel flee from Albert Square?

Phil fears the worst when he finds a goodbye letter from Nigel on EastEnders...

Jean Slater (played by Gillian Wright) is worried about Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) after finding out the truth about his dementia diagnosis on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



After Nigel's confusion during the Easter egg hunt, Jean visits him to offer her support.



Meanwhile, Nigel's long-time mate, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), refuses to see reason after making the devastating discover about Nigel's tragic plans if his memory continues to deteriorate...



Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) urges Phil to make amends with Nigel.



He needs all the support he can get.



Unfortunately, Phil leaves it too late...



When he returns home, he is alarmed to discover Nigel has gone, leaving behind a goodbye letter...

Jean supports Nigel after finding out about his dementia diagnosis on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) panics when ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) tells her that construction will begin at the site this week.



Nicola summons her accomplice Benji (Carl Prekopp) to Harry's Barn.



WHAT does Nicola want from the shady character who she previously paid to bury Shireen Bashar's dead body?

Meanwhile, the Knight family face a dilemma when George's (Colin Salmon) autistic brother Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) expresses his wishes to live alone.



George isn't convinced that Kojo is ready for independent living.



However, determined to prove himself, Kojo lands himself a trial shift working with mechanic Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) at The Arches.



Go, Kojo!

Nicola summons her dodgy associate Benji to Harry's Barn on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Kojo wants some independence from the Knight family on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer