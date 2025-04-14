EastEnders spoilers: Will Nigel flee from Albert Square?
Airs Tuesday 22 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Jean Slater (played by Gillian Wright) is worried about Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) after finding out the truth about his dementia diagnosis on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
After Nigel's confusion during the Easter egg hunt, Jean visits him to offer her support.
Meanwhile, Nigel's long-time mate, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), refuses to see reason after making the devastating discover about Nigel's tragic plans if his memory continues to deteriorate...
Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) urges Phil to make amends with Nigel.
He needs all the support he can get.
Unfortunately, Phil leaves it too late...
When he returns home, he is alarmed to discover Nigel has gone, leaving behind a goodbye letter...
Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) panics when ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) tells her that construction will begin at the site this week.
Nicola summons her accomplice Benji (Carl Prekopp) to Harry's Barn.
WHAT does Nicola want from the shady character who she previously paid to bury Shireen Bashar's dead body?
Meanwhile, the Knight family face a dilemma when George's (Colin Salmon) autistic brother Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) expresses his wishes to live alone.
George isn't convinced that Kojo is ready for independent living.
However, determined to prove himself, Kojo lands himself a trial shift working with mechanic Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) at The Arches.
Go, Kojo!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
