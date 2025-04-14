EastEnders spoilers: Will Phil find missing Nigel?
Airs Wednesday 23 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) begins to regret his fallout with Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) after discovering his long-time mate has fled from Albert Square on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Phil is especially worried, since he just found out that Nigel plans to end his own life before the dementia truly takes hold...
Phil is joined by friend Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and they begin a desperate search for missing Nigel.
Phil still refuses to accept Nigel's end-of-life plan and Linda attempts to reason with him over Nigel's devastating decision.
After a dramatic turn of events, Nigel returns home to No.55 with Phil.
But he makes it clear that he hasn't changed his mind...
With the friends on the edge of another fallout, Phil finally reaches an unexpected decision after some words of advice from Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).
WHAT does Phil decide?
"Nigel wants to face the whole thing without burdening anyone," explains EastEnders star Paul Bradley who plays Nigel. "He wants to keep his independence and be himself as far as he can be because he knows the condition is going to make him lose parts of himself. Nigel makes this difficult decision because he believes, wrongly, that this will be better for his loved ones...
"But I think Phil feels betrayed because in The Arches, when he considered taking his own life, Nigel told him not to do it because he was ill and needed Phil. Nigel’s plea was part of the reason that Phil decided to go and get help. So, he feels betrayed and hurt. "
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders spoilers: Will Nigel flee from Albert Square?
EastEnders spoilers: Will Nigel's dementia secret be exposed?