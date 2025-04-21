EastEnders spoilers: Will Nicola tell Teddy the truth about the MURDER?

Teddy demands answers from Nicola about what really happened to Shireen on EastEnders...

Teddy Mitchell (played by Roland Manookian) demands some answers from his ex-wife, Nicola (Laura Doddington), after a birthday BOMBSHELL on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Up until now, Teddy is unaware that ruthless Nicola has secretly been attempting to frame him for the murder of Shireen Bashar...



Teddy insists that it is finally time their son Harry (Elijah Holloway) is told the truth about what really happened to his ex-girlfriend Shireen after she "disappeared"...



However, Nicola fears the SHOCK truth will cause Harry to go off the rails and convinces Teddy to sit on their chilling secret for now.



But the couple's youngest son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman), becomes suspicious that something is going on between his parents.



Will he raise the alarm with big brother Harry?

Will Nicola tell Teddy the truth about what really happened to Shireen on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) gets a call from copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to report that the Police will not be proceeding with the official complaint filed by Priya's teenage daughter, Avani (Aaliyah James).



Priya is fearful of the impact this will have on Avani.



Especially after the family went to great lengths to convince Avani to make a complaint after her humiliating strip search experience.



Priya asks Avani's on/off friend, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), not to reveal the truth just yet.



Taking matters into her own hands, Priya storms down to the Police Station where it all threatens to KICK OFF when the protective mum loses her cool!

Will Amy respect Priya's request to keep the truth from Avani on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere on Albert Square, Harry gives his new co-worker Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) some advice about dating.



Later, Harry tries to chat-up Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).



Plus, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) confides in grandmother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) about his feelings for local barman Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison).

Will Kojo be impressed with Harry's advice about women on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Johnny tells Elaine about his feelings for Felix on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

