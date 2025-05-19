EastEnders spoilers: Barney is shocked by Vicki's revelation...

Since Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) is currently taking a break from Albert Square, her sister Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) has been left to take charge of family matters on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Both Sharon and Vicki have previously warned Sharon's brother, Zack Hudson (James Farrar), not to get further tangled-up with his one-time lover Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) and her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian).



But Zack has taken matters into his own hands to try and keep his secret son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) safe, after finding out the murderous truth about Nicola's KILLER secret...



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, the Mitchell household is thrown into turmoil following an angry outburst from Vicki in the aftermath of the shock car crash...



Barney is stunned after Vicki reveals a truth...



But the other BIG question of the night is: What has happened to Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), his dad Teddy and Zack after the crash?

Nicola and Barney are shocked by Vicki's outburst on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT does Vicki reveal at the Mitchell house on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders star James Farrar, who plays Zack, reflects on a BIG week of fireworks, danger and tears!:



"I think there is part of Zack that would like to get on with Nicola, but her actions at every moment surprise him, and I don’t think he ever realised beforehand that she was capable of such narcissism and manipulation.



"Harry is quite an unpredictable character who reacts on emotions, as does Zack, so it’s the fear of the unknown of how he will react, and how far he will go. Two unpredictable characters in one space can be very dangerous. Zack suddenly realises that his plan is not going the way he wanted it to..."

Will Zack survive the car crash on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer