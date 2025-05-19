EastEnders spoilers: Barney is shocked by Vicki's revelation...
Airs Thursday 29 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Since Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) is currently taking a break from Albert Square, her sister Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) has been left to take charge of family matters on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Both Sharon and Vicki have previously warned Sharon's brother, Zack Hudson (James Farrar), not to get further tangled-up with his one-time lover Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) and her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian).
But Zack has taken matters into his own hands to try and keep his secret son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) safe, after finding out the murderous truth about Nicola's KILLER secret...
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, the Mitchell household is thrown into turmoil following an angry outburst from Vicki in the aftermath of the shock car crash...
Barney is stunned after Vicki reveals a truth...
But the other BIG question of the night is: What has happened to Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), his dad Teddy and Zack after the crash?
EastEnders star James Farrar, who plays Zack, reflects on a BIG week of fireworks, danger and tears!:
"I think there is part of Zack that would like to get on with Nicola, but her actions at every moment surprise him, and I don’t think he ever realised beforehand that she was capable of such narcissism and manipulation.
"Harry is quite an unpredictable character who reacts on emotions, as does Zack, so it’s the fear of the unknown of how he will react, and how far he will go. Two unpredictable characters in one space can be very dangerous. Zack suddenly realises that his plan is not going the way he wanted it to..."
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.