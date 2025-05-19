EastEnders spoilers: Does someone DIE in the car crash?
Airs Wednesday 28 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Does everyone survive the dramatic car crash on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Or is tragedy about to strike again in Albert Square?
Harry Mitchell's (played by Elijah Holloway) kidnapping of Zack Hudson (James Farrar) goes horribly WRONG!
Harry's actions lead to a high-speed car chase also involved Harry's dad Teddy (Roland Manookian), uncle Billy (Perry Fenwick), his wife Honey (Emma Barton) and family friend, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).
But one vehicle veers off the road and is submerged in a lake...
The survivors scramble bankside to try and save those trapped in the sinking vehicle.
Will everyone make it out alive?
Meanwhile, back on Albert Square, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) reels from some SHOCK news and storms round to the Mitchell house at No.1 to reveal a truth...
Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) is grateful for the support of her school friend, Barney.
She's trying to deal with the fallout and horrible online abuse she's been getting after sleeping with Joel Marshall (Max Murray).
But when Avani invites Barney back to her house, he gets the WRONG idea and risks wrecking their friendship again!
Will a pep talk from Avani's dad Ravi (Aaron Thiara) help Barney get things back on track again?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
