EastEnders spoilers: Vicki BLACKMAILS Bernadette!

Will Bernie agree to share the Panesar family's stolen money with crafty Vicki on EastEnders?

Vicki Fowler (played by Alice Haig) resorts to blackmailing Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) on EastEnders!



Vicki and her partner, Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), are facing eviction from No.43 by her sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).



Desperately in need of some cash, Vicki decides to blackmail Bernie after discovering that she has been secretly stealing money from her employers, the Panesar family!

On today's episode of the BBC soap, Vicki demands half of the stolen profits in exchange for her silence...

But is Vicki messing with the WRONG person?



Don't forget that Bernie is the daughter of the feisty Karen Taylor!



When word reaches the Panesar family that something dodgy is going on with their business accounts, they confront Bernie for some answers...



Realising she has nowhere left to hide, Bernie decides to turn the tables and claims that Vicki is the one responsible for the stolen money!

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and her son Johnny (Charlie Suff) are horrified after Elaine Peacock's (Harriet Thorpe) collapse.



Elaine has been stressed out following the breakdown of her marriage to George Knight (Colin Salmon).



And now her daughter Linda wants to sell her half of the Queen Vic because she's had enough!



Linda starts to feel guilty and begins to reconsider her decision to sell.



But before she can fully make-up her mind, Elaine's health takes another turn for the worst...

ELSEWHERE, Joel Marshall (Max Murray) continues to have a negative influence on Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).



Will Tommy accept a dare from Joel to STEAL some vapes from the Minute Mart?

