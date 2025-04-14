EastEnders spoilers: Will Nigel's dementia secret be exposed?
Airs Monday 21 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Nigel Bates (played by Paul Bradley) is getting fed up with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) being so overprotective on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Phil remains worried about long-time friend Nigel, whose increasing memory issues have begun to cause problems around Albert Square.
In an attempt to get Phil off his back and prove he's still the same 'ol Nigel, he agrees to dress-up as the Easter bunny for the Easter egg hunt.
All is going well until Nigel confuses young Hope Fowler for his own daughter, Clare.
Phil has to step in when things threaten to get heated between Nigel and a protective grandmother Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and her fella, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).
Jean and Harvey question Phil about Nigel's well-being.
Will Phil betray his mate and reveal all about Nigel's dementia diagnosis?
Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is further alarmed when she overhears a phone conversation between her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian), and Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) about their project.
Nicola wants Teddy to pull-out of the business deal but he refuses.
Later, Nicola panics when she discovers the location of the proposed building site is the same place where Shireen Bashar's body is buried...
Zack Hudson (James Farrar) feels deflated when his secret son, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), rejects his offer of help after what happened with bully lads, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) and Joel Marshall (Max Murray).
Meanwhile, Barney meets-up with Priya Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) for lunch at McKlunky's.
Will the teenagers make amends after their fallout last year?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders spoilers: Nicola warns Zack to stay away from Barney!
EastEnders spoilers: Is Sonia really going to leave Albert Square?