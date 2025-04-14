EastEnders spoilers: Will Nigel's dementia secret be exposed?

Nigel's strange behaviour causes conflict during the Easter egg hunt on EastEnders...

Nigel Bates (played by Paul Bradley) is getting fed up with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) being so overprotective on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Phil remains worried about long-time friend Nigel, whose increasing memory issues have begun to cause problems around Albert Square.



In an attempt to get Phil off his back and prove he's still the same 'ol Nigel, he agrees to dress-up as the Easter bunny for the Easter egg hunt.



All is going well until Nigel confuses young Hope Fowler for his own daughter, Clare.



Phil has to step in when things threaten to get heated between Nigel and a protective grandmother Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and her fella, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).



Jean and Harvey question Phil about Nigel's well-being.



Will Phil betray his mate and reveal all about Nigel's dementia diagnosis?

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is further alarmed when she overhears a phone conversation between her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian), and Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) about their project.

Nicola wants Teddy to pull-out of the business deal but he refuses.

Later, Nicola panics when she discovers the location of the proposed building site is the same place where Shireen Bashar's body is buried...

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) feels deflated when his secret son, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), rejects his offer of help after what happened with bully lads, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) and Joel Marshall (Max Murray).



Meanwhile, Barney meets-up with Priya Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) for lunch at McKlunky's.



Will the teenagers make amends after their fallout last year?

