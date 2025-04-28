EastEnders spoilers: Albert Square celebrates VE Day as The Vic reopens!

Nigel gives cause for concern when he gets confused during the VE Day celebrations on EastEnders...

Nigel Bates (played by Paul Bradley) is excited about Albert Square's plans to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day on today's episode of EastEnders



But as the celebrations to mark 80 years since the end of World War II get underway, it soon becomes clear that Nigel is confused again and believes it is 1995...



Friends Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) prepare to talk to Nigel about his on-going memory issues.



But how will he react to being challenged about his dementia again?



Meanwhile, the grand re-opening of the Queen Vic seems to be on hold following the BIG news falling flat with the locals.



Is anyone really ready to step back inside the pub where Martin Fowler died during the aftermath of the explosion?



However, as community spirit takes hold, the residents gather outside the pub before Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) welcomes them all back inside!



It looks like the Vic is officially back in business!

Linda is officially back behind the bar at the re-opened Queen Vic on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie, Linda, Nigel and the locals celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) continue their SECRET affair.



Harvey invites Kathy to join him on a caravan holiday.



But will the lovers' plans be ruined when Harvey's unsuspecting other half, Jean, accidentally finds the holiday brochure and assumes the getaway plans are for the Slater family!

