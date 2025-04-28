EastEnders spoilers: Albert Square celebrates VE Day as The Vic reopens!
Airs Thursday 8 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Nigel Bates (played by Paul Bradley) is excited about Albert Square's plans to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But as the celebrations to mark 80 years since the end of World War II get underway, it soon becomes clear that Nigel is confused again and believes it is 1995...
Friends Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) prepare to talk to Nigel about his on-going memory issues.
But how will he react to being challenged about his dementia again?
Meanwhile, the grand re-opening of the Queen Vic seems to be on hold following the BIG news falling flat with the locals.
Is anyone really ready to step back inside the pub where Martin Fowler died during the aftermath of the explosion?
However, as community spirit takes hold, the residents gather outside the pub before Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) welcomes them all back inside!
It looks like the Vic is officially back in business!
Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) continue their SECRET affair.
Harvey invites Kathy to join him on a caravan holiday.
But will the lovers' plans be ruined when Harvey's unsuspecting other half, Jean, accidentally finds the holiday brochure and assumes the getaway plans are for the Slater family!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders spoilers: Can Cindy get pregnant Lauren to hospital in time?
EastEnders spoilers: Baby drama as Lauren goes into labour!