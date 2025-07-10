Too Much episode 3 recap: Jess and Felix stay up all night as they share their biggest secrets

Too Much is a romantic comedy series on Netflix set in London and starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe.

The series, which was created by Girls star and Catherine Called Birdy writer Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber, follows New York workaholic Jessica Salmon, who, while still reeling from a break-up, decides to move to London to live a life of solitude, ‘like a Bronte sister’.

However, Jess's big move isn't quite the fairy tale she was hoping for, and life throws her a curveball when she meets Felix Remen, a trauma-ridden, wannabe musician who sleeps with any woman who stays in the bar past closing time.

Will the path of true love ever run smoothly for the pair? Here is everything that happened in episode 3...

The third episode opens with Jess sitting in her office watching old YouTube videos of Felix online while she is meant to be working. Her boss, Jonno, comes up behind her and says he has some pointers that will make her more useful at work. Not wanting to do the job himself, he gets his assistant Josie to read out the list, detailing everything from not eating smelly food in the office to asking Jess to change her shoes before she comes into the office because Jonno is sensitive to bad smells.

Meanwhile, at the job centre, Felix is trying to get work, but tells the guy working there, Mike, that he is in a band and writing songs takes up all his time. Mike tells him that he is also in a band with his job centre colleagues and asks to hear some of Felix's songs.

Back at her flat that evening, Jess tells Felix that she needs to get to bed early because she has a breakfast meeting and needs to get some sleep after her boss had a word with her.

After some hilarious cultural confusion over what a 'bollocking' means, Felix tells Jess that he has noticed that she isn't always kind to herself and that he will be the one to look after her. Despite saying that she needs an early night, Jess can't resist Felix and the fact that he wants to care for her, and they end up having sex on the kitchen floor.

Jess and Felix stay up all night. (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Later, the time ticks by and Jess's early night goes out of the window as the pair sit up late watching Paddington, which Felix says he has seen 20 times. As he is getting teary over the part where Paddington can't find his uncle after the storm at the very beginning of the movie, Jess isn't quite so moved by the whole thing and starts scrolling through Instagram, watching all of Wendy Jones' videos again. Felix tells her she needs to concentrate as Paddington only has a certain amount of marmalade to get to the UK with, and soon they are having sex again.

Later, Jess watches more Wendy videos and compares them to the times she asked Zev to make social media posts with her, but he refused. When she comes back into the bedroom, she tells Felix she really needs to go to sleep now, as it is 2 am, but before long they are having sex again - Jess's early night well and truly hampered.

Later, as they watch an Alan Carr TV show, Jess says it is really relaxing and just what she needs to nod off, but Felix is baffled by the fact that she scrolls through her phone through the whole of Paddington, but says she finds Alan Carr TV shows relaxing.

As the night creeps on, it gets to 3 am and Jess and Felix are still talking and getting to know one another. They talk about everything from past romances, what gives them the ick, and how long Felix has been sober. He tells Jess he has been sober for three years and talks about the time he hit rock bottom and slept with his sister's friend.

Jess opens up about the fact her dad died from Parkinson's when she was younger and as they talk about her childhood, the clock ticks from 4 am to 5 am.

Felix and Jess make lists of all the things they like about one another, and by the time Jess's alarm goes off at 6.45 am she is still awake and hasn't been to sleep at all.

As she eats leftover takeaway, cold (despite Felix saying he would look after her and never let her eat cold noodles), Jess faces a long day at work, while Felix finally goes to sleep.

All 10 episodes of Too Much are available on Netflix now.