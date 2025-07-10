Too Much episode 1 recap: Jess meets Felix — but is it love at first sight?

Too Much is a romantic comedy series on Netflix set in London and starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe.

The series, which was created by Girls star and Catherine Called Birdy writer Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber, follows New York workaholic Jessica Salmon, who, while still reeling from a break-up, decides to move to London to live a life of solitude, ‘like a Bronte sister’.

However, Jess's big move isn't quite the fairy tale she was hoping for, and life throws her a curveball when she meets Felix Remen, a trauma-ridden, wannabe musician who sleeps with any woman who stays in the bar past closing time.

Will the path of true love ever run smoothly for the pair? Here is everything that happened in episode 1...

The first episode opens with New Yorker Jess walking through London, thinking about how her new home has space for many kinds of women, from a secret-ridden character in a period drama to a modern-day police officer solving gritty crimes. However, she admits she is none of these women; she is actually a heartbroken woman who stalks her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend on social media.

As she sits on her bed in a run-down flat in South London, Jess and her dog, Astrid, watch Wendy (her ex, Zev's new girlfriend) on her Instagram, but she is devastated to see a video of Zev proposing, and throws her phone across the room in anger.

Jess finds herself in a questionable part of London. (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Time then goes back to one month earlier, when Jess was still living in New York. She falls out of a taxi, drunk, and tries to get into an apartment with a key, but finds the locks have been changed. She picks up a garden gnome and smashes the glass in the front door, letting herself in and confronting her ex, Zev and his new girlfriend, Wendy, who are both asleep in bed.

Zev is shocked to see Jess in his house in the middle of the night, but Wendy is annoyingly calm and tells Jess she is trying to understand the hurt she is going through, but this only makes Jess more angry. They all start arguing and Jess accuses Zev of ruining her life when he left her for Wendy, and Zev eventually tells her that he is calling the police unless she leaves.

The episode then moves to Long Island, where Jess is living with her mom, Lois, her grandma, Dottie, and her older sister, Nora, who are also all single.

They're all watching Sense and Sensibility together when Jess's grandma blames the type of men they're all trying to date for the reason they're all single. As they all argue, Nora's 13-year-old son, Dash, comes in and tells them they're all tragic for not having plans on a Friday night.

Jess and her sister Nora are both single. (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

At work, Jess is shooting a commercial with Jessica Alba, who is annoyed that the script for the ad has been changed. She talks to Jess about it and asks her to come and work with her to make the ad better, but Jess freaks out at the responsibility and runs off to the bathroom.

Jess's boss, Jameson, who also happens to be her ex-brother-in-law, finds her and asks what is wrong. She tells him she's fine, but he says she's lost her passion and drive, and something has changed in her.

Jess points out she's had a really rubbish year, so Jameson says their UK office has asked for a new producer to go over and shoot a huge Christmas ad, and he wants her to do it. He tells her that this could be the change she needs, especially as she went to see Spice World nine times and loves a period drama, making her the perfect candidate for the London move.

Jess's brother in law sends her to London for work. (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

After saying goodbye to her family, Jess and Astrid head off to London (watching romcoms on the plane, of course) and soon find themselves in the back of a black cab and heading to their new home.

Jess is excited as she passes all the London landmarks like Buckingham Palace and the London Eye - but when her driver pulls up in front of a questionable tower block, it isn't quite the new home she was hoping for. Instead of being the colourful front doors from movies like Love Actually and Bridget Jones' Diary, it's more like a crime drama - especially when her new neighbour, Gaz, makes her jump by turning up behind her to introduce himself.

As Jess admits to Gaz this isn't the kind of 'estate' she had in mind when booking her accommodation, she looks around the flat and comments that it doesn't really matter that the ceiling is mouldy, because she won't be home much, and instead she'll be out at amazing parties with her new friends.

After unpacking and watching Wendy on her Instagram for the millionth time, Jess decides to kick off her London life by getting dressed up and heading to the pub. Once there, she watches a singer on stage called Felix and tries to make small talk with the locals, who aren't very friendly.

Jess leaves her family behind for a new life in London. (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Jess bumps into Felix in the toilets and they start chatting about how to wash your hands. Felix tells Jess his name, but before she can tell him hers, he walks out.

Later, Jess is outside the pub trying to get an Uber when Felix appears again and they chat about the fact she's only been in London for about 12 hours and now can't get home. Felix offers to walk Jess to her flat so she doesn't get murdered on her first night in the UK, and it is further than she realises, so they have a good chance to flirt.

Once outside her flat, Jess invites Felix in and he meets Astrid the dog. He says her flat isn't as bad as she made out and they talk about their favorite songs before Jess tries to kiss him.

Jess doesn't get the response she was hoping for when Felix says he is seeing someone and doesn't want to make things complicated. Jess is embarrassed that she misread the signals and tells him she's really tired, and makes him leave. He asks to swap numbers, but she just wants him to go, as she's mortified and shoves him out the door.

Felix comes back to see Jess and finds paramedics there. (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

As Jess lights a candle and makes a video for her private Instagram account dedicated to getting one up on Wendy, she accidentally sets fire to her nightdress and starts to panic as she's all alone. She does the drop and roll and is totally fine, but she is freaking out and calls 999.

Soon, an ambulance arrives and they put her in the bath and shower her down with cold water, all while Gaz arrives to see what the commotion is about. He tells the paramedics that Jess is a bit of a drama queen, while she thinks she is going to pass out in the bath.

Meanwhile, Felix is walking home and listens to the song that Jess said was her favourite. He realises that he doesn't want to leave and so turns around to walk back to her flat.

While she is having a panic attack in the bath, surrounded by paramedics, Jess is worried about where Astird is, and then - like a mirage - Felix turns up holding the dog, and Jess thinks she might have just found her Mr Darcy.

All 10 episodes of Too Much are available on Netflix now.