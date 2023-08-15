EastEnders fans stunned by character's SHOCK transformation

By Grace Morris
EastEnders fans were taken aback by a character's sudden and violent outburst.

The Albert Square sign on the set of EastEnders
EastEnders fans were in disbelief over a character's unexpected transformation. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans were shocked by Tommy Moon's sudden character transformation as he violently attacked Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) in unexpected scenes during last night's episode (Monday, August 14).

Not only was Alfie tasked with looking after the bookies while his boss was away, but he also had his hands full when Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) turned up with Tommy and Ernie Moon in tow, asking Alfie to babysit them.

Although Alfie pointed out that it was illegal for children to be in the bookies, Phil ignored him and left them in his company as Alfie tried to juggle the job responsibilities and his kids.

An annoyed Tommy insisted that he didn't need a babysitter, but things soon turned hostile between the father and son when Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) thanked Tommy for helping him find his dad, Graham. 

Tommy ran out of the bookies as Alfie chased after the teen and soon found him playing on his games console at home.

Tommy Moon sitting on the stairs.

Tommy Moon attacked Alfie Moon in a fit of rage. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

As Alfie sat down to play a game with Tommy, Alfie gently criticised him for telling Freddie about his father when it wasn't his place.

Freddie was desperately searching for his dad when Tommy revealed that his father's name was Graham Foster after he overheard his mum Kat talking about him to Jean Slater.

However, Freddie's mum Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth) never told him the terrible truth that he was born after Graham horrifically raped her at the Vic when she was working as a barmaid.

Kat, Billy Mitchell and Alfie were soon forced to tell him the shocking revelation and Freddie was left devastated.

It was clear that Tommy was still struggling with the truth about his paternity as he blasted Alfie for lying to him about not being his real dad and insisted that Freddie had a right to know.

Alfie Moon keeled over in pain on the floor after being punched by Tommy Moon.

Alfie was in agony after being punched by Tommy. (Image credit: BBC)

While Alfie defended that adults sometimes have to protect their children, Tommy lashed out and said that it was lying, before storming out of the house to meet his friends.

Later on, Alfie frantically searched for Tommy and found him at the park with troublesome student Perry Griffin. 

Alfie confronted Tommy in front of his mates as they laughed and filmed the exchange. A furious Alfie then seized the vodka bottle Tommy had hidden behind his back and dragged him back home.

A humiliated Tommy was furious when he discovered that the altercation had been shared on social media and blamed Alfie. But as Alfie tried to take Tommy's phone, the pair got into a scuffle and the youngster punched Alfie in the stomach as he keeled over in agony.

Fans were in disbelief by Tommy's unexpected violent outburst and questioned his outrageous behaviour... 

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

