EastEnders fans sickened as EVIL villain RETURNS after 18 years

EastEnders fans were disgusted as vile villain Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney) returned to meet his son, Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) during last night's episode (Wednesday, August 2).

Freddie had been determined to track down his biological father ever since he discovered that Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) wasn't his real dad.

He grew up without a father and his mum Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth) never told him the terrible truth that he was born after Graham horrifically raped her at the Vic when she was working as a barmaid.

Graham was arrested for the crime and sentenced to eight years in prison in 2005.

The attack happened while she was married to Billy, who confessed that he couldn't look after Freddie after finding out he was the child of Little Mo's rapist Graham.

Recently, Freddie pleaded his aunt Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) to tell him who his dad was, but a panicked Kat quickly dismissed his questions as she didn't want to betray Little Mo.

After having no luck in getting information out of Billy and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), there was a breakthrough when Tommy Moon told Freddie that his dad is called Graham Foster after he overheard Kat talking about him to Jean Slater.

Freddie searched him up on the internet and discovered that Graham was working at a car dealership in Peckham.

The teen confided in his best friend Bobby Beale that he wanted to see him and Bobby organised for Freddie to have a test drive with one of the cars from the dealership so he could meet his dad.

Later on, Freddie was excited to come face-to-face with his estranged father and soon blurted out that he was his son.

Meanwhile, Kat and Billy found out what Freddie was up to thanks to Alfie and the trio frantically searched for him before the shocking truth was revealed.

Graham was stunned at Freddie's revelation and the pair bonded as the teen questioned him on what happened between him and Little Mo. However, Graham avoided the topic and revealed that he would tell him the "complicated circumstances" over dinner.

It soon transpired that Graham lied to his son and blamed Little Mo for everything, telling him that she was the one who kept him away from Freddie. Freddie believed his manipulative words and told Kat, Alfie and Billy when he returned home.

In heartbreaking scenes, Kat, Billy and Alfie soon broke the devastating news to Freddie that his dad raped Little Mo.

