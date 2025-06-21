EastEnders 'confirms' shocking fan theory with blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment — did you spot it?
EastEnders seems to have confirmed a shocking twist that will change everything.
EastEnders fans were treated to a huge episode on Monday (June 16) when the first episode from new executive producer Ben Wadey aired after he took over the reins from Chris Clenshaw.
Not only did Zoe Slater make a huge comeback to our screens after 20 years away, but we also saw a current storyline involving newcomer Joel take a shocking turn.
However, since then, fans have become convinced that the two characters making waves in the same episode isn't a coincidence and that there is a chance Zoe could be Joel's long-lost mum.
The theory, which isn't wildly unbelievable considering the timelines work out, also matches up with the fact Joel has told his best friend Tommy Moon that his mum abandoned him when he was a baby, hinting at why he thinks so little of women.
Over recent weeks, Joel has been displaying worrying behaviour as he convinced Tommy to look at x-rated sites on Alfie's laptop and filmed himself having sex with schoolgirl Avani Nandra-Hart and later showed the footage to Tommy in a bid to impress him.
Things took an even more worrying turn when, earlier this week, Joel assaulted a woman on the London Underground and got Tommy to unwittingly film it. However, while Tommy was sickened by the whole thing, Joel still didn't seem to grasp the enormity of what he had done, even when TFL staff got involved.
But the biggest clue yet that fan theories about Zoe and Joel are correct came when Joel protested to his dad, Ross, that he regretted what he did on the tube, but Ross's partner, Vicky, didn't believe a word of what he said.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Throwing Joel against the wall, she told the teenager that nothing like this could ever happen again, and he retaliated by telling her 'You're not my mum, you can't tell me what to do," echoing the infamous 'you're not my mother' scene between Kat and Zoe many years ago.
Could this be confirmation that Zoe is Joel's mum, or simply a red herring?
While some fans are convinced Zoe is the mum who abandoned her son all those years ago, others think that maybe her friend Kelly Taylor from the 2001-2004 era of the show is Joel's biological mum. Kelly also has a link to Vicky, as she dated Spencer Moon back in the day, the ex that Vicky left for Ross back in Australia.
Either way, there is a strong chance that when Zoe and Joel come face to face, Zoe will recognise the teenager. What are your theories? Let us know in the comments below.
EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.