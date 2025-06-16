EastEnders dropped from BBC iPlayer — here's why the soap has vanished

There are big changes coming to EastEnders this week as new executive producer Ben Wadey takes over the reins from Chris Clenshaw.

But, while this is an exciting time for the soap, there is bad news for viewers who are used to getting a glimpse at episodes early on iPlayer, because today's episode hasn't dropped early at 6 am as it usually does.

It was announced last week that today's episode (Monday, June 16) would be the first one produced by Ben and that it wouldn't be aired on iPlayer as usual, but instead, fans will have to wait for the episode to air on BBC One at 7.30 pm this evening.

In a statement about his first epsiode for the soap, Ben said: "Monday marks the start of something big in Walford that we hope will get everyone talking, and it’s only just the beginning. We’ve got twists, shocks, and plenty of drama lined up for a summer you don’t want to miss."

Long-time fans of the soap know that when an episode is held back, this usually means big things for the show, where characters can return, get killed off, or there is a big twist in store that bosses want to keep a surprise.

While tonight's episode details are being kept tightly under wraps, there have been rumours that there is a big character comeback on the cards, with both Zoe Slater and Max Branning mentioned in the press.

The EastEnders social media team has done nothing to cool the speculation, even adding multiple posts where we can see the Square through someone's eyes as they walk around Walford with the caption "Blink and you'll miss it," along with the post.

While it remains to be seen if a big return airs tonight, we do know that Jean is out for revenge after seeing the press coverage of Kat, Alfie and Harvey's business.

She is furious when the newspaper article incorrectly refers to Harvey's new girlfriend, Kathy Beale, as 'Mrs Monroe' and still furious about the way Harvey cheated on her, Jean takes action to try and sabotage their limo business.

Also set to air tonight is more drama for Tommy Moon, who has been slowly falling under the influence of local lad, Joel Marshall.

Joel has already shown Tommy a video by a social media influencer who says derogatory things about women and while catching the tube back to Walford East, Joel asks Tommy to video him on his phone.

However, Tommy has no idea of Joel's true intentions and is shocked when Joel pretends to fall on a fellow passenger, Isla, who he touches inappropriately.

Will unpleasant Joel be stopped in his tracks when Isla reports the lad to the station staff?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.