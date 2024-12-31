EastEnders spoilers: New Year romance for Denise and Jack?

Is there a chance Denise and ex-husband Jack will get back together again on EastEnders?

Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) shares a warm moment with her ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), on tonight's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jack visits Denise at the hair salon to offer his comfort and support after the dramatic events of New Year.



Let's not forget that Jack gave Denise some beautiful jewellery for Christmas.



The copper clearly hopes there is still another chance for him and Denise, despite the breakdown of their marriage after her past affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).



However, Jack remains unaware of that SECRET Christmas Day kiss between Denise and Ravi by the Christmas tree in the Square gardens...



As a New Year gets underway, WHO does Denise's heart truly belong to?

Someone is gonna get left out in the cold.



Will it be Jack... or Ravi?

What's going on between Denise and Ravi after their Christmas kiss on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) situation with her ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), remains unresolved.

Stacey confessed her true feelings for Martin at Christmas.



But he fell asleep on the sofa and failed to hear her full romantic confession!



Stacey's mum, Jean (Gillian Wright), offers her some pearls of wisdom about the situation between her and Martin.



However, it's clear that Stacey's love-rival, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), has Martin's full attention right now.



Martin and his other ex-wife Ruby have been brought back together over concern for their young son, Roman, who has been in hospital being treated for an autoimmune condition.



How will Stacey react when Martin and Ruby visit her at the bap van to share an update about Roman's condition?

Will Stacey get another chance to share her true feelings with Martin on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Something has been off with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for weeks.



He sold off the nightclub named after his beloved late mum, Peggy, and then walked out of Christmas Day dinner with the Mitchell family.



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Phil's family relative, Billy (Perry Penwick), is alarmed when he finds out Phil has made yet another hasty business decision...



WHAT is it?

Phil was reunited with old friend Nigel Bates (played by Paul Bradley) on Christmas Day on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer